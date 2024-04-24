S&P 500 is at risk of crashing 44% — and selling early could pay off, says elite forecaster

Theron Mohamed
3 min read
2
Market crash graphic
The S&P 500 could plunge and a mild recession is likely this year, Paul Dietrich said.Getty Images

  • The S&P 500 is at risk of plunging 44% to around a four-year low, Paul Dietrich said.

  • The top strategist explained that selling stocks well before they crash can yield outsized returns.

  • Dietrich predicted a mild US recession this year based on multiple warning signs and threats.

The stock market may be headed for a 44% crash — and getting out early could pay off, Paul Dietrich said.

B. Riley Wealth Management's chief investment strategist moved his clients out of stocks and into bonds in 2000, and from stocks to cash, bonds, and gold in 2007, he recalled in his April market commentary.

Dietrich's clients missed out on massive run-ups in stocks over the next year or so. But they also escaped staggering blows from the ensuing collapses of the dot-com and housing bubbles.

They wound up netting 7% before fees during the 2000-2002 recession, when the S&P crashed by 49% and the Nasdaq plunged by 78%. They lost about 6% gross of fees during the 2008-2009 recession, but that performance trounced the S&P's 57% decline during the same period.

"Despite the fun and excitement of participation in the current Mardi Gras-like stock market bubble completely untethered to any stock fundamentals, suppose an investor could miss most of a 49% or 57% decline in the S&P 500 index and then get back into the stock market when the leading economic indicators and long-term moving averages indicate the recession is over," Dietrich said.

He emphasized that the "wildly overvalued" S&P would have to drop by 8% to return to its 200-day moving average, and the index has retreated by an average of 36% in past recessions.

Thus, Dietrich said the benchmark could suffer a 44% rout to about 2,800 points — a level it last touched at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Dietrich also laid out why he still expects a mild recession this year. He pointed to heady stock valuations, charts flashing red, a historic jump in the so-called Buffett Indicator, the risk that interest rates stay higher for longer, and gold prices hitting record highs as signs that the market and economy are headed for trouble.

The Wall Street veteran added that the recession has been delayed by vast amounts of government spending, consumers racking up debt to make purchases, and a historically tight labor market that's showing signs of cracking.

Dietrich's latest warnings warrant skepticism, as the stock market and economy have defied his and other doomsayers' bleak forecasts for years now.

Moreover, famed investors like Warren Buffett have warned against trying to time the market as it's virtually impossible, and steadily investing or "dollar-cost averaging" into an index fund is a far superior strategy.

Yet several of Wall Street's biggest players, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, have all cautioned that markets aren't pricing in the risks posed by threats like inflation, recession, and geopolitical strife.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 Is Ripe for Further Gains, JPMorgan’s Trading Desk Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A JPMorgan Chase & Co. indicator is flashing a resounding buy signal in US stocks, after it hit a threshold that typically precedes better-than-average gains.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears

  • Is Amazon Stock Going to $230? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    That level is one of the highest among pundits following the company.

  • Why Biogen Stock Leaped Nearly 5% Higher Today

    The company came out swinging with its first set of quarterly earnings for this year.

  • Sibanye Stillwater Stock (NYSE:SBSW): Two-Pronged Approach to Precious Metals

    Due to geopolitical and economic concerns, the “fear trade” is on, which bolsters the bull case for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) stock. Based in South Africa, the company produces gold and platinum group metals (PGMs), which is significant. However, it’s also fair to point out that SBSW stock is a wildly risky idea. SBSW has fallen by 10.6% year-to-date and 44% in the past 52 weeks. While the gold market struggled previously due to rising interest rates, few sector-related stocks have been as

  • Biden Signs Aid Package With Iran Oil Sanctions Into Law

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden signed a foreign aid package that includes sanctions on Iran’s oil sector into law Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper Push Into AIBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnThe legislation, which was approved b

  • Equity Markets Close Mixed Ahead of Thursday's GDP Report

    Equity Markets Close Mixed Ahead of Thursday's GDP Report

  • Stock market today: US stocks rise with tech sector gaining amid earnings

    Tesla shares popped over 12% early Wednesday. Investors have tech in focus as Meta gets ready to report after the bell and Microsoft due on Thursday.

  • Tesla Stock Soars as Elon Musk Overshadows Current Troubles With Future Hopes

    Elon Musk once again convinced investors to overlook challenges in the EV market and instead focus on future product pipelines.

  • Forget Bank of America; Buy This Magnificent Bank Stock Instead

    This up-and-coming digital bank is ready to start generating outsized profits.

  • Tech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Big tech sold off in late hours after Meta Platforms Inc.’s disappointing outlook raised concern on whether the industry that has powered the bull market in equities has run too far.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapMeta Projects Higher Spending in Deeper Push Into AIBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted A