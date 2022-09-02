U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,982.62
    -92.71 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Tourmaline Oil Corp
(TSX:TOU)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Bausch Health Companies
Inc. (TSX:BHC)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

 

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Algoma Steel Group Inc.
(TSX:ASTL)

Materials

Steel

ADDED

Bellus Health Inc
(TSX:BLU)

Health Care

Biotechnology

ADDED

Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS)

Consumer
Discretionary

Distributors

DELETED

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(TSX:ACB)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)

Industrials

Construction & Engineering

DELETED

Dream Office REIT
(TSX:D.UN)

Real Estate

Office REIT's

DELETED

New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

Materials

Gold

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c8715.html

Recommended Stories