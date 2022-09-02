S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index
TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022:
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 19, 2022
COMPANY
GICS SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Tourmaline Oil Corp
Energy
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
DELETED
Bausch Health Companies
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 19, 2022
COMPANY
GICS SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Algoma Steel Group Inc.
Materials
Steel
ADDED
Bellus Health Inc
Health Care
Biotechnology
ADDED
Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS)
Consumer
Distributors
DELETED
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
DELETED
Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)
Industrials
Construction & Engineering
DELETED
Dream Office REIT
Real Estate
Office REIT's
DELETED
New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)
Materials
Gold
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
