S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index:

The shareholders of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: WIR.UN) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the acquisition by Blackstone. Each unit of WPT Industrial will receive US$22.00 cash consideration. WPT Industrial units will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c0657.html

