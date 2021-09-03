S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 20, 2021

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Bombardier Inc. Class B SV (TSX:BBD.B) Industrials Aerospace & Defense ADDED Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX:CTS) Information Technology IT Consulting & Other Services ADDED Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO) Information Technology Application Software ADDED K92 Mining Inc. (TSX:KNT) Materials Gold ADDED MTY Food Group Inc (TSX:MTY) Consumer Discretionary Restaurants ADDED TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSX:TIXT) Information Technology Data Processing & Outsourced Services ADDED WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) Health Care Health Care Services DELETED Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:TRIL) Health Care Biotechnology

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

