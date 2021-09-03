U.S. markets closed

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 20, 2021


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Bombardier Inc. Class B SV (TSX:BBD.B)

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

ADDED

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX:CTS)

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other Services

ADDED

Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO)

Information Technology

Application Software

ADDED

K92 Mining Inc. (TSX:KNT)

Materials

Gold

ADDED

MTY Food Group Inc (TSX:MTY)

Consumer Discretionary

Restaurants

ADDED

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSX:TIXT)

Information Technology

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

ADDED

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL)

Health Care

Health Care Services

DELETED

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:TRIL)

Health Care

Biotechnology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c3804.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: DocuSign, Inc.

    DocuSign offers the Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its IPO in May 2018.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MDB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why MongoDB Shares Are Surging To All-Time Highs Today

    MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is trading significantly higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates. MongoDB reported an adjusted quarterly earnings loss of 24 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 39 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $198.7 million, which beat the estimate of $184.2 million. MongoDB expects its full-year fiscal 2022 earnings loss to be in a ra

  • Match Group Surges 11% Postmarket on Planned S&P 500 Inclusion

    (Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. jumped 11% postmarket after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the online dating site will join the benchmark S&P 500 Index.Other additions to the gauge include software company Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and insurance firm Brown & Brown Inc. They’ll replace Perrigo Co., Unum Group and NOV Inc., all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The changes will take effect prior to the open of trading on Sept. 20.Stocks frequently jump after being added to the

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Lyft, Uber to Defend Drivers Sued Under Texas Abortion Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. pledged to pay legal fees for drivers who are sued under Texas’s new restrictive abortion law, which threatens to hold anyone who helps a woman obtain the procedure legally liable.Lyft co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Logan Green on Friday tweeted that the company was creating a Driver Legal Defense Fund to cover 100% of legal fees incurred by drivers sued for transporting women to get abortions, and unveiled a $1 million donation to Plan

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's price target upgrade and a healthy cryptocurrency market make for a strong end to the stock's week.

  • Why Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation Stocks Slumped Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) both slumped in Friday trading, closing the day down 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. The jobs report -- and Delta -- seem to blame. The U.S. Department of Labor reported today that the U.S. economy added only 235,000 jobs to its pandemic-wreaked rolls in August -- less than one-third of the 720,000 new jobs that economists had forecast.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Why Shares of Uranium Miner Cameco Rocketed 24% This Week

    Uranium mining stock Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) was on fire this week, gaining 24.2% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday, making it one of the biggest weekly gains for the stock so far this year. There's so much happening in the uranium industry that bulls in Cameco haven't been this excited in a long time. To start, Cameco shares won two big analyst upgrades this week.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, came the closure of businesses, […]

  • Why Coupang Stock Was Down Almost 18% in August

    Investors appear concerned with the company's profitability, but it has a growing revenue stream that could help improve its bottom line.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.