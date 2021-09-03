S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021:
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 20, 2021
COMPANY
GICS SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR)
Energy
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
ADDED
Bombardier Inc. Class B SV (TSX:BBD.B)
Industrials
Aerospace & Defense
ADDED
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX:CTS)
Information Technology
IT Consulting & Other Services
ADDED
Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO)
Information Technology
Application Software
ADDED
K92 Mining Inc. (TSX:KNT)
Materials
Gold
ADDED
MTY Food Group Inc (TSX:MTY)
Consumer Discretionary
Restaurants
ADDED
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSX:TIXT)
Information Technology
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
ADDED
WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL)
Health Care
Health Care Services
DELETED
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:TRIL)
Health Care
Biotechnology
