S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The shareholders of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Corp. (TSX/NYSE:BIPC) and Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL) have entered into an Arrangement Agreement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Inter Pipeline shareholders can elect to receive C$20.00 cash or 0.250 BIPC exchangeable share for each share of Inter Pipeline held, subject to pro-ration.

Following the successful tender in which Brookfield Infrastructure acquired 76.4% of the company and the motion to acquire the remaining Inter Pipeline common shares via a Subsequent Acquisition Transaction, Inter Pipeline will be removed from the S&P/TSX 60 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021.

FirstService Corporation (TSX:FSV) will replace Inter Pipeline Ltd. in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021.

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – September 20, 2021

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED FirstService Corporation (TSX:FSV) Real Estate Real Estate Services DELETED Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSX:IPL) Energy Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 20, 2021

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSX:IPL) Energy Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

Story continues

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c6655.html