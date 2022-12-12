S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the acquisition by Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited. Each share of Turquoise Hill Resources will receive C$43.00 cash consideration. Turquoise Hill Resources shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 16, 2022.

