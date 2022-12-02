S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022:
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 19, 2022
COMPANY
GICS SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Africa Oil Corp. (TSX:AOI)
Energy
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
ADDED
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET)
Consumer Discretionary
Specialty Stores
ADDED
Storagevault Canada Inc (TSX:SVI)
Real Estate
Real Estate Operating Companies
DELETED
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF)
Financial
Investment Banking & Brokerage
DELETED
Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg (TSX:CJR.B)
Communication Services
Broadcasting
DELETED
NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI)
Industrials
Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
