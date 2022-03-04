S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- IFCZF
- IFZZF
- INFFF
- INTAF
- NUVSF
- CGC
- SVM
- CDDRF
TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 21, 2022:
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – March 21, 2022
COMPANY
GICS SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Intact Financial Corporation
Financials
Property & Casualty Insurance
DELETED
Canopy Growth Corporation (
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 21, 2022
COMPANY
GICS SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Headwater Exploration Inc.
Energy
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
ADDED
Nuvista Energy Ltd
Energy
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
DELETED
Silvercorp Metals Inc
Materials
Silver
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c2472.html