S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index

2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 21, 2022:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – March 21, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Intact Financial Corporation
(TSX:IFC)

Financials

Property & Casualty Insurance

DELETED

Canopy Growth Corporation (
TSX:WEED)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 21, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Headwater Exploration Inc.
(TSX:HWX)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Nuvista Energy Ltd
(TSX:NVA)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Silvercorp Metals Inc
(TSX:SVM)

Materials

Silver

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c2472.html

