U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,655.81
    +3,685.57 (+9.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KL
  • AEM

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The shareholders of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) have agreed to a merger of equals resulting in the combination of the two companies by plan of arrangement. Each share of Kirkland Lake Gold will be exchanged for 0.7935 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines. Kirkland Lake Gold will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Hydro One Limited (TSX:H) will replace Kirkland Lake Gold in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – February 9, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Hydro One Limited (TSX:H)

Utilities

Electric Utilities

DELETED

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
(TSX:KL)

Materials

Gold

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – February 9, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

DELETED

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
(TSX:KL)

Materials

Gold

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c2452.html

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota's EV Battery Plant Will Bring Jobs, Boost North Carolina's Economy

    Duke Energy economic development worked with officials for years to prepare the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite that landed Toyota

  • Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing from Stormy Daniels

    Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of charges he cheated the porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000 she was supposed to get for writing a book about an alleged tryst with former President Donald Trump.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, N

  • Peloton stock shoots more than 30% higher after report of Amazon acquisition interest

    Peloton Interactive Inc. shares jumped more than 35% in after-hours trading Friday after a report that potential acquirers including Amazon.com Inc. are sizing up the exercise equipment maker.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • The problem with Amazon stock, according to a technical strategist

    Irusha Peiris, O'Neil Global Advisors Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide technical analysis on tech stocks, Amazon shares, agriculture commodities, and the oil market.

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors—and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Meta stock plunge is not a surprise given valuation compared to Berkshire Hathaway and others, asset manager says

    Principal & Portfolio Manager at Boyar Asset Management Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta stock dip, growth vs. value, Big Tech, and the 2022 for value stock.

  • Why Xilinx Jumped 15% This Week

    Shares of semiconductor maker Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) are up 15.1% for the week as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Rather, this week's advance mirrors that of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock, which is being used to finance the AMD acquisition of Xilinx that recently cleared a potential impasse. Advanced Micro Devices' intent to acquire Xilinx was first unveiled in October 2020.

  • Why Upstart Stock Fell 28% Last Month

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 28% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions in an attempt to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the lending process. For this reason, it was good to see the company announce partnerships with AgFed Credit Union and Corning Credit Union in January.

  • Stocks to watch: Clorox, Unity Software, Salesforce, Southwest Airlines

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brad Smith discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • GE's stock rises toward longest win streak in nearly 6 years

    Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Friday, to put them on track for the longest win streak in nearly six years. The industrial conglomerate's stock has gained 11.0% amid its current seven-day streak of gains, which was launched after the stock dropped 7.8% in two days following fourth-quarter results to close Jan. 26 at the lowest price since Feb. 1, 2021. Seven straight gains would be the longest such streak since the 10-session stretch that ended July 19, 2016. Since

  • Snap earnings spark stock rally that’s so big, it’s making people nervous

    A 50% daily stock move is normally cause for celebration on Wall Street, but Snap Inc.'s big rally Friday has also been met by some skittishness.

  • Can General Electric Be Great Again?

    If you're a millennial or older, you probably have at least a faint memory of the days that industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) was one of the world's largest, most influential companies. The company was a $400 billion titan before the financial crisis in 2008-2009 brought GE to its knees, where it's struggled to get up from ever since. General Electric recently reported 2021 Q4 earnings, showing that its financials seem to be improving.

  • Bristol Myers Expects $10.5 Billion Shortfall This Year As Generics Loom

    Bristol Myers offered strong sales guidance Friday, and BMY stock rose despite looming competition for two of its biggest cancer drugs.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds

  • An Analysis of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Peers, as well as the Possibility of Unlocking Value

    Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been on a rocky path in the last few years, and the stock reflects a lack of investor confidence. In the last five years, the share has grown only 14%, while the last year, saw a 4.6% growth. In a case like this, investors usually stay away - However, some like to evaluate the potential for a company to "flip" and unlock value.

  • It’s a Tough Day for Ford Investors. CEO Jim Farley Expects Better Times.

    The stock hit a speed bump after management reported fourth-quarter earnings. The CEO is taking it in stride and focusing on the future.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.