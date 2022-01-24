S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2022

Symbol COMPANY ADDED ABX Barrick Gold Corp ADDED ALS Altius Minerals Corp ADDED CF Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. ADDED HDI Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ADDED JWEL Jamieson Wellness Inc. ADDED KMP.UN Killam Apartment REIT ADDED PAAS Pan American Silver Corp ADDED SGR.UN Slate Grocery REIT ADDED TCS TECSYS Inc ADDED WFG West Fraser Timber Co Ltd DELETED BLX Boralex Inc. 'A' DELETED ECN ECN Capital Corp.

