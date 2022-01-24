U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3492
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.3250 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,420.82
    +937.37 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.82
    +29.22 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATUSF
  • WFG
  • GOLD
  • PAAS
  • KMMPF
  • SRRTF
  • BRLXF
  • ECNCF
  • TCYSF
  • CCORF
  • JWLLF
  • HDIUF

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2022


Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

ABX

Barrick Gold Corp

ADDED

ALS

Altius Minerals Corp

ADDED

CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

ADDED

HDI

Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

ADDED

JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

ADDED

KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT

ADDED

PAAS

Pan American Silver Corp

ADDED

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT

ADDED

TCS

TECSYS Inc

ADDED

WFG

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

DELETED

BLX

Boralex Inc. 'A'

DELETED

ECN

ECN Capital Corp.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c4112.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Mobius Sees ‘Storm Clouds’ in Brazil on Rising Rates, Vote Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- The veteran emerging-market investor Mark Mobius is warning that a storm is coming for Brazil stocks as the country grapples with higher global interest rates and political volatility ahead of presidential elections.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMacron

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • NJ Attorney General releases video of Hillsborough man killed in police shooting

    The video recording only shows the view from the patrol vehicle, but the audio captures what the officers said inside the home.

  • Pedestrian killed in crash on I-27 at Plainview

    Just after 5 a.m. Monday, the City of Plainview Police Department responded to a call at the 700 block of Interstate 27 after a vehicle struck a pedestrian

  • 14 Hilarious Gay Tweets From This Week

    The blooming onion tweet...View Entire Post ›

  • September retrial scheduled for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown to face fraud, tax charges

    “I cannot make getting it done quickly the be-all and end-all,” U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan said about the repeat of the 2017 fraud case.

  • SLO County sheriff’s employee left gun in jail lobby bathroom. Here’s who found it

    The employee was taking a COVID test and forgot the firearm.

  • Ignore the Hype, Advises Top Short Seller

    Fahmi Quadir says investors and traders need to do their research

  • Google's new senior VP will explore technology's impact on society

    Google has hired a new senior VP that will explore technology's impact on society — right as many are blaming the company for some of the world's ills.

  • Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse

    Contract talks between the biggest freight railroads and unions that represent 105,000 employees are headed to mediation this week after the unions declared an impasse following more than two years of negotiations. The unions said Monday that the contract talks had deadlocked because the railroads are still seeking concessions, even after workers remained on the job throughout the pandemic and endured significant staff cuts in recent years as the railroads overhauled their operations. “Our members have earned, and rightfully expect, a substantial contract settlement that recognizes the sacrifices they and their families make each day," the coalition of 10 rail unions said in their statement.

  • The Milky Way Could Be Home to Earth-Like Planets That Feature Continents and Oceans

    In their new study, researchers out of the University of Copenhagen note that the presence of water is key for habitable conditions.

  • First glitch of the tax season is here: That IRS child tax credit letter may be inaccurate

    Parents may want to take an extra close look at IRS Letter 6419 before they file their taxes. Early reports indicate some errors possible.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.