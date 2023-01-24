U.S. markets closed

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2023


Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

H

Hydro One Limited

ADDED

MI.UN

Minto Apartment REIT

ADDED

NTR

Nutrien Ltd.

ADDED

TOU

Tourmaline Oil Corp

ADDED

WCN

Waste Connections, Inc.

DELETED

AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

DELETED

INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

DELETED

KEY

Keyera Corp.

DELETED

ONEX

Onex Corp Subvtg

DELETED

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT

DELETED

SRU.UN

SmartCentres REIT

DELETED

TCS

TECSYS Inc


For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c4825.html

