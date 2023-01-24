S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2023
Symbol
COMPANY
ADDED
H
Hydro One Limited
ADDED
MI.UN
Minto Apartment REIT
ADDED
NTR
Nutrien Ltd.
ADDED
TOU
Tourmaline Oil Corp
ADDED
WCN
Waste Connections, Inc.
DELETED
AQN
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
DELETED
INE
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc
DELETED
KEY
Keyera Corp.
DELETED
ONEX
Onex Corp Subvtg
DELETED
SGR.UN
Slate Grocery REIT
DELETED
SRU.UN
SmartCentres REIT
DELETED
TCS
TECSYS Inc
