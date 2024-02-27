P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.19 (vs RM0.18 in FY 2022)

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.22b (up 4.4% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM73.7m (up 5.3% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.1% (up from 6.0% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.19 (up from RM0.18 in FY 2022).

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Electrical industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Electrical industry.

The company's shares are up 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

