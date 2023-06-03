P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 51%, while individual investors hold 19%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Pan-International Industrial Corp. owns 51% of the company

Institutional ownership in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is 19%

A look at the shareholders of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 19% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About P.I.E. Industrial Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Pan-International Industrial Corp. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.1% and 5.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Chung Mui, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM125m worth of stock in the RM1.2b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 51% of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

