P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.07

The board of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 20th of June, with investors receiving MYR0.07 per share. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's stock price has increased by 86% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 55.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0533, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.07. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.8% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think P.I.E. Industrial Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

