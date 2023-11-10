P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's (KLSE:PIE) top owners are public companies with 51% stake, while 19% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over P.I.E. Industrial Berhad by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Pan-International Industrial Corp. owns 51% of the company

Institutional ownership in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is 19%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 19% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About P.I.E. Industrial Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Pan-International Industrial Corp. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.5% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Chung Mui, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.2b, and insiders have RM122m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 51% of the P.I.E. Industrial Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

