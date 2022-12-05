/RE P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for a significant redevelopment project in Vancouver/

The Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver will receive federal infrastructure support for its redevelopment project

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament (Vancouver South), will take part in an announcement on Monday on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Minister Sajjan will be joined by Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville).

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Monday, December 5, 2022

TIME:

9:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver

950 West 41st Avenue (please use the side entrance, located off the main parking lot on the south side of West 41st Avenue, between Oak St. and Willow St.)

Vancouver, British Columbia

