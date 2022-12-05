U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,034.74
    -36.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,192.93
    -236.95 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,352.08
    -109.42 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.88
    -33.96 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.97
    +0.99 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -22.50 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.73 (-3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6070
    +0.1010 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0093 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2040
    +1.9330 (+1.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.75
    +54.43 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.88
    -7.33 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.51
    +19.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco: Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

/RE P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for a significant redevelopment project in Vancouver/

·1 min read

The Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver will receive federal infrastructure support for its redevelopment project

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament (Vancouver South), will take part in an announcement on Monday on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Minister Sajjan will be joined by Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville).

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local. Media are requested to register their attendance in advance at media@pch.gc.ca.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Monday, December 5, 2022

TIME:
9:30 a.m.

PLACE:
Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver
950 West 41st Avenue (please use the side entrance, located off the main parking lot on the south side of West 41st Avenue, between Oak St. and Willow St.)
Vancouver, British Columbia

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c3316.html

Recommended Stories

  • Putin Cronies Resort to Begging on Live TV Over War Failures

    GettyRussia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has so far failed to yield the goals set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his top propagandists are struggling to hide their growing sense of panic.On Monday, head of RT Margarita Simonyan appeared on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov and admitted that the Kremlin’s collaborationist elite has concerns about the possibility of being tried for war crimes. After disingenuously claiming that neither the Russian leadership nor her fellow pr

  • Citi CEO Whisperer Nudges Wall Street Into Political Minefields

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside Citigroup Inc., women across the bank were raising alarms.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughIt was months before the US Supreme Court announced it woul

  • ‘We Are All F****d’: The Developers of Tornado Cash and the Future of Crypto

    The arrest of a web developer for the now-sanctioned currency mixer Tornado Cash has raised questions about whom states can hold responsible when bad actors use software to commit crimes. That's why Alexey Pertsev is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • North Carolina Power Station Attack Leaves 33,000 in the Dark

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 33,000 homes and businesses remain without power in North Carolina after two electrical substations were damaged by gunfire in what authorities are calling an intentional attack.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling Apar

  • Countdown begins to Fed's last meeting of 2022: What to know this week

    A parcel of economic data awaits Wall Street this week as investors inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year.

  • FDA Takes Tougher Line on Fast-Tracked Drugs

    GSK and Roche have pulled drugs approved on an accelerated basis, while other drugmakers win speedy approvals only after starting confirmatory studies.

  • North Carolina Power Outage Leaves 33,000 Without Electricity After Substation Attack

    Two substations were disabled by gunfire Saturday night, and Duke Energy says the outages could last days.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Barrage Follows Blasts at 2 of Its Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Moscow fired missiles that hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure, triggering emergency blackouts, while blasts at two air bases in Russia killed three people and injured seven, Russian news services reported. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital Ci

  • Ukraine Is Putin’s ‘Tool’ to Put Europe on its Knees, Albanian Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A key motivation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was to sow turmoil more broadly in Europe, and he’s now seeking to make the entire continent suffer, according to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Bran

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide As PMI Data Challenges Recession Concerns, Lifts Treasury Yields

    Traders are fading last week's solid jobs report, as well as loosening Covid restrictions in China, as recession concerns continue to weigh on U.S. stocks.

  • Canada's deep yield curve inversion adds to BoC rate hike dilemma

    As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead. Canada's central bank says that the economy needs to slow from overheated levels in order to ease inflation. The bond market could be flagging that risk.

  • Two explosions occur on military airbases in Russia

    Two explosions have been reported at military airbases inside Russian territory, Russia media reported on Dec. 5.

  • Shoplifter shoves 82-year-old Home Depot worker to ground

    A 82-year-old Home Depot employee who was shoved to the ground by a man allegedly fleeing the store with stolen merchandise has died weeks after the assault, police said. Source: Hillsborough Police Department

  • Family Says Son Was Never The Same After He Was Pulled From The Rubble Of A Tornado At 9 Years Old

    Simon, his wife, Athena, and their three children, Marissa, Haley, and Xavier, all lived through a devastating tornado that ripped through Moore, Oklahoma nearly 10 years ago. The parents say Xavier, who was 9 at the time, was never the same after he was pulled from the rubble of his school. “Of the seven kids that passed that day, six of them were in his class, just inches away from him,” Athena says. “Even though he did survive that day, he was injured. It just changed him,” Simon says. In the video above, the family describes what they experienced during the tornado. Weeks before the fifth anniversary of the tornado, Xavier died by suicide. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Overcoming Disaster,” the family describes how Xavier changed after surviving the tornado. And, hear Dr. Phil’s advice for moving forward after tragedy. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Woman Says She And Sons Were Trapped In Their Home During Hurricane Ian, She Thought They Were Going To Die TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • This little-known but spot-on economic indicator says recession and lower stock prices are all but certain

    An obscure and arcane economic indicator suggests that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was wrong when he said at his Nov. 30 news conference that “There is a path to a soft, a softish landing” for the U.S. economy. A recession has occurred each time over the past four decades in which this divergence even approached its current level. To measure this divergence, this indicator focuses on the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Survey (UMI).

  • U.S. service sector activity picks up in November - ISM survey

    U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy as it braces for an anticipated recession next year. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its non-manufacturing PMI increased to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October, which was the lowest reading since May 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI slipping to 53.1.

  • I Asked People To Share Their High School Scandals, And They're Way, WAY Worse Than I Expected

    "My science teacher was arrested for murdering someone in a church parking lot!"View Entire Post ›

  • Railroad workers were given a ‘one-two punch’ from the White House and Republicans. They say they aren’t giving up.

    Rail workers tell <strong>Richard Hall </strong>why they are disappointed in the Biden administration for blocking strike action and imposing a deal that left out paid sick leave.

  • Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report

    Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.

  • Economists Think They Can See Recession Coming—for a Change

    Recession in Europe and the U.K. is already the average of economic predictions, while the U.S. average forecast for next year is growth of a miserly 0.2%, according to Consensus Economics, the third lowest since 1989. The regular Wall Street Journal survey finds economists think there is a 63% chance of recession in the next year. Just because economists are convinced of their predictions doesn’t mean they are right, of course.