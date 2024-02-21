Advertisement
S&P expects US real GDP growth of 2.4% in 2024

Reuters
1 min read
A general view of the Port of Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global said on Wednesday it now expects U.S. real GDP growth of 2.4% in 2024.

Inflation will likely cool further in coming months despite the uneven disinflationary process so far, S&P said in a note.

The ratings agency did not change its 2024 outlook for monetary policy and said it expects the Federal Reserve to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points at its June meeting, with cuts totaling 75 basis points by year-end.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

