P.F. Chang's debuts new full-service Bistro in New Braunfels

P.F. Chang's expands in Texas with third location in Greater San Antonio offering specialty menu favorites and an elevated Asian dining experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® announced the opening of the new full-service Bistro location in New Braunfels today, as a part of continued successful growth across Texas and nationwide. From inspired menu favorites to elaborate décor, guests at the new Bistro are guaranteed a best-in-class experience.

P.F. Chang's New Braunfels continues a nationwide brand refresh with upscale ambiance, providing a unique and memorable moment for every occasion. Culinary offerings include P.F. Chang's scratch-made favorites, such as Chang's Spicy Chicken, Crispy Honey Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Pork Dumplings and Chang's Lettuce Wraps, along with the new and indulgent Wagyu Steak.

"P.F. Chang's is a premier destination for celebrations of all occasions, and we are excited to share our unique perspective on elevated Asian cuisine with the New Braunfels community" said Genaro Perez, senior vice president of marketing at P.F. Chang's. "We've had phenomenal reception in Texas and are continuing to focus growth efforts in this market. We look forward to continuing to offer up unforgettable experiences and scratch-made menu favorites to our guests in Texas."

This opening marks the company's third Bistro location in Greater San Antonio and opens nearly 20 years after its first Bistro, P.F. Chang's San Antonio, debuted in fall 2003. The growth in San Antonio-New Braunfels represents a broader expansion across Texas and nationwide with more P.F. Chang's Bistro and To Go openings planned throughout 2024.

P.F. Chang's New Braunfels is located at 2982 Cold Springs Drive, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. The new approximately 6,500-square-foot Bistro will operate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

P.F. Chang's New Braunfels also brings approximately 115 new job opportunities to the community. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

P.F. Chang's Gold and Platinum Rewards members can earn points with every purchase when they visit or order online and through the app from the new P.F. Chang's New Braunfels Bistro location. While the Gold Rewards program is free to join, the Platinum Rewards program, which launched September 2022, is a subscription-based loyalty program with added benefits including double the points earned with every $1 spent, unlimited free delivery through the P.F. Chang's website or app, waitlist priority reservations and exclusive concierge service access.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

