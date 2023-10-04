P.F. Chang's is still coming to Christiana Mall, but when is the question

A slate of new stores are set to open at the Christiana Mall in the coming weeks as Delaware's top shopping hub readies for the holiday season.

But, perhaps the most anticipated newcomer is still in flux.

P.F. Chang's appeared last November on the mall website's "coming soon" page and shortly after posted signs at the former Panera Bread on the west side of the mall between Nordstrom and Macy's. At the time, work on the restaurant was due to begin in early 2023 with an opening scheduled later in the year.

Approaching the winter holidays, the time most new mall businesses want to be open, no significant progress has been made.

Christiana Mall General Manager Steve Chambliss said P.F. Chang's has been "slow to get started" and the mall doesn't have a time frame for when the restaurant will be completed and opened. P.F. Chang's remains under contract, he said. A P.F. Chang's spokesperson has said the location is "still in the works" when asked about it over the past year, but has not shared a projected opening date.

Here's what else has opened at the mall recently and is coming soon.

Kendra Scott, an Austin, Texas-based jewelry and accessories store, will open across from the Apple Store in November.

Kendra Scott

The jewelry and accessories store is opening across from two stores that came to the mall at the end of last year: Lululemon and Radcliffe Jewelers. It's also near the Apple store, making for one of the strongest sections of the mall, Chambliss said.

Chambliss said Kendra Scott stores are known, in part, for their community impact. A portion of sales "support women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship," according to the company's website.

The Christiana Mall store is expected to open in early November.

There are about 130 stores nationwide.

The space Kendra Scott is taking was previously tabbed for Savage X Fenty, the lingerie line from Rihanna. It was supposed to be one of the brand's first physical stores, but more than a year after the company first teased the location Savage X Fenty ultimately pulled out. Chambliss said the mall has tried to find them another space, but there is currently no planned location.

Tag Heuer, a Swiss luxury watch and accessory company, opened at the Christiana Mall on November 15 -- just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer, a Swiss luxury watch company, will open a store at the Christiana Mall on Nov. 15. The store is at a corner near Macy's.

The Squishable store in the Christiana Mall on Sept. 20, 2023.

Squishable

Next to Build-a-Bear in the Target wing, Squishable opened last month.

The store sells a variety of plush toys in the shape of everything from cartoon animals to foods like strawberry jam and sushi. And as the name indicates, the toys are meant to be squeezed.

Kayla Frost, an employee of Squishable, holds a venus fly trap plush outside the store at the Christiana Mall.

They're softer than most stuffed animals, but not spongelike like a squishmallow. Each is anywhere from $10 to $55 depending on size and style, according to the Squishable website.

The Christiana Mall store is one of 33 Squishable-branded stores listed on the website. The products are sold in hundreds of gift shops and bookstores nationwide.

H&M recently renovated its store near Nordstrom. It closed for 90 days and returned with a sleeker, modern look.

Splash, a local retailer selling decorative soaps, opened in mid September near Macy's.

Stone Spirit, a store that sells crystals and games, recently opened between Perfume Shop Outlet and Lids near JC Penney.

Soleply, a store that buys and sells sneakers, recently opened between DTLR and Lush.

