P&F INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, AND ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Cision

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) today announced its results from operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. The Company is reporting net revenue of $14,516,000, and $46,347,000, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, compared to $12,985,000, and $40,520,000, for the same periods in 2021. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company is reporting a net loss before income taxes of $346,000, compared to a net loss before income taxes of $841,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company is reporting a loss before income taxes of $1,005,000, compared to income before taxes of $1,116,000 for the same nine-month period in 2021. For the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company is reporting net losses after-taxes of $237,000 and $876,000, respectively, compared to net loss after-taxes of $733,000 and net income after tax of $1,383,000, respectively, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. The Company noted that during the second quarter of 2021 it recorded a gain from the forgiveness of its Paycheck Protection Program loan of $2,929,000 by the Small Business Administration in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act. The Company's basic and diluted loss per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $0.08, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the same three-month period in 2021. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company's basic and diluted loss per share were $0.28, compared to basic earnings per share of $0.44, and diluted earnings per share of $0.43, respectively, driven by the loan forgiveness of $2,929,200, during the second quarter of 2021.

The Company further announced today that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022. The total amount of this special dividend payment will be approximately $160,000 based on the current number of shares outstanding. Declarations of dividends and the establishment of record and payment dates in the future are subject to the Board of Directors' determination that such actions would be in the best interests of the Company's stockholders and in compliance with applicable law.

Story continues

Richard Horowitz, the Company's Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President commented, "Although certainly not the quarterly results we strived for, we have been able to improve our after-tax results by almost $500,000 compared to a year ago. Additionally, I am pleased to report that our consolidated revenue this quarter reflects an improvement of 11.8% over the same period a year ago, with 80% of this growth occurring at Hy-Tech. Specifically, driven by the Jackson Gear business acquisition completed earlier this year, our PTG third quarter 2022 revenue was $811,000, or 92.0% greater than the same period a year ago. Additionally, Hy-Tech continued to grow its OEM business recording a $519,000, or 31.1%, revenue improvement when comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the same period in the prior year. Further, Hy-Tech recorded increases in sales of its Thaxton and Numatx products. However, Hy-Tech encountered a decline in its ATP revenue this quarter, compared to third quarter of 2021. We believe this was due to a general weakness in certain industrial markets/customers serviced by Hy-Tech. Florida Pneumatic's third quarter 2022 revenue improved 3.1%, compared to the same period in 2021. This net improvement was driven primarily by stronger aerospace revenue, partially offset by a decline in retail revenue.

Our consolidated third quarter 2022 gross margin improved 2.8 percentage points, when compared to the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by customer and product mix, as well as increases in selling prices. Further, with increased revenue this quarter, our gross profit improved $873,000 or 22% over the same three-month period in 2021.

SG&A, driven primarily by higher revenue and additional costs associated with the Jackson acquisition, increased 7.4% this quarter, compared to third quarter 2021. Our interest expense increased, due primarily to higher interest rates this quarter, as well as increased borrowings.

We are cautiously optimistic as we look to the future. However, it is difficult to foresee what the impact will be on our businesses from the on-going supply chain difficulties and associated delays, rising inflation, and a possible global recession. Further, COVID-19 does remain an issue, particularly with respect to our Asian suppliers. We intend to do our utmost to continue to serve our customers, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees."

Mr. Horowitz concluded his remarks, "Furthermore, I am pleased to report that our Board of Directors has declared a $0.05 special cash dividend. This special dividend will be paid to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022. The Board continues to be grateful for the support it has received from its investors and believes that this dividend declaration was appropriate based on the Company's current financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements and other factors."

The Company will be reporting the following:

REVENUE

The tables below provide an analysis of our net revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Consolidated































Three months ended September 30,













Increase





2022

2021

$

%

Florida Pneumatic

$ 9,906,000

$ 9,607,000

$ 299,000

3.1 % Hy-Tech



4,610,000



3,378,000



1,232,000

36.5

Consolidated

$ 14,516,000

$ 12,985,000

$ 1,531,000

11.8 %































Nine months ended September 30,













Increase





2022

2021

$

%

Florida Pneumatic

$ 32,853,000

$ 31,221,000

$ 1,632,000

5.2 % Hy-Tech



13,494,000



9,299,000



4,195,000

45.1

Consolidated

$ 46,347,000

$ 40,520,000

$ 5,827,000

14.4 %

Florida Pneumatic

Florida Pneumatic markets its air tool products to four primary sectors within the pneumatic tool market; Automotive, Retail, Aerospace and Industrial. It also generates revenue from its Berkley products line, as well as a line of air filters and other OEM parts ("Other").







































Three months ended September 30,





2022

2021

Increase (decrease)











Percent of





Percent of













Revenue

revenue

Revenue

revenue

$

%

Automotive

$ 3,110,000

31.4 % $ 3,168,000

33.0 % $ (58,000)

(1.8) % Retail



2,779,000

28.0



3,222,000

33.5



(443,000)

(13.7)

Industrial



1,305,000

13.2



1,257,000

13.1



48,000

3.8

Aerospace



2,538,000

25.6



1,832,000

19.1



706,000

38.5

Other



174,000

1.8



128,000

1.3



46,000

35.9

Total

$ 9,906,000

100.0 % $ 9,607,000

100.0 % $ 299,000

3.1 %







































Nine months ended September 30,





2022

2021

Increase (decrease)











Percent of





Percent of













Revenue

revenue

Revenue

revenue

$

%

Automotive

$ 10,845,000

33.0 % $ 11,053,000

35.4 % $ (208,000)

(1.9) % Retail



10,625,000

32.3



10,775,000

34.5



(150,000)

(1.4)

Industrial



4,416,000

13.5



3,919,000

12.6



497,000

12.7

Aerospace



6,531,000

19.9



5,094,000

16.3



1,437,000

28.2

Other



436,000

1.3



380,000

1.2



56,000

14.7

Total

$ 32,853,000

100.0 % $ 31,221,000

100.0 % $ 1,632,000

5.2 %

Florida Pneumatic

When comparing the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, the most significant change in Florida Pneumatic's revenue occurred within its stronger gross margin Aerospace product line, which had a 38.5% increase this quarter over the same three-month period in 2021. This improvement is in both commercial aircraft and defense-related customers. We believe the primary cause for the decline in Retail revenue is the result of recent economic conditions, which has slowed end user demand at the retail level, causing our customer to lower its purchases during the third quarter. Our Automotive revenue declined 1.8% compared to the same period a year ago, due to changes in both economic and competitive factors. Lastly, we believe the automotive sector will continue to be adversely affected by the current sluggish economic market conditions.

The 28.2%, or $1,437,000 increase in Florida Pneumatic's Aerospace revenue during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year, is the most significant factor in analyzing the overall improvement in Florida Pneumatic's year-to-date revenue. This improvement was being driven by increased orders from both the commercial and military markets. Its Industrial revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, grew 12.7% over the same period in 2021, due primarily to slightly improved supply chain conditions, price increases, and better economic/sector conditions, which occurred during the early part of this year. Our nine-month 2022 Automotive revenue is down slightly, compared to the same period in 2021. As noted above we believe this sector will continue to be adversely affected by the current sluggish economic market conditions.

Hy-Tech

Hy-Tech designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of industrial products including tools, parts, accessories, and sockets, which are categorized as ATP for reporting purposes. In addition to Engineered Solutions, products and components manufactured for other companies under their brands are included in the OEM category in the table below. PTG revenue is comprised of products manufactured and sold by Hy-Tech's gear business. NUMATX, Thaxton and other peripheral product lines, such as general machining, are reported as Other.







































Three months ended September 30,





2022

2021

Increase (decrease)











Percent of







Percent of















Revenue

revenue

Revenue

revenue

$

%

OEM

$ 2,187,000

47.4 % $ 1,668,000

49.4 % $ 519,000

31.1 % ATP



490,000

10.6



751,000

22.2



(261,000)

(34.8)

PTG



1,693,000

36.8



882,000

26.1



811,000

92.0

Other



240,000

5.2



77,000

2.3



163,000

211.7

Total

$ 4,610,000

100.0 % $ 3,378,000

100.0 % $ 1,232,000

36.5 %







































Nine months ended September 30,





2022

2021

Increase (decrease)











Percent of







Percent of















Revenue

revenue

Revenue

revenue

$

%

OEM

$ 6,693,000

47.4 % $ 4,688,000

50.4 % $ 2,005,000

42.8 % ATP



2,178,000

16.1



2,242,000

24.1



(64,000)

(2.9)

PTG



4,216,000

31.2



2,132,000

22.9



2,084,000

97.7

Other



407,000

3.0



237,000

2.5



170,000

71.7

Total

$ 13,494,000

100.0 % $ 9,299,000

100.0 % $ 4,195,000

45.1 %

A key factor driving the 36.5% increase in Hy-Tech's total fiscal third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year was the acquisition of the Jackson Gear Company ("JGC") business that occurred in early 2022, which, contributed significantly to the PTG revenue improvement of $811,000. Additionally, Hy-Tech's OEM revenue continued to strengthen, recording a net 31.1% increase over the prior year. This improvement is due primarily to increased shipments to a major OEM customer. Further, during this quarter, other revenue increased due to a large one-time order for its Thaxton products. Partially offsetting the above its ATP product sales declined. As noted in prior filings, we believe that its ATP products continue to be price-challenged by off-shore suppliers.

Hy-Tech's nine-month, year-over-year growth essentially tracks its third quarter results. The JGC business acquisition resulted in PTG revenue growth. Additionally, continued revenue growth in the OEM line was primarily the result of expanded sales opportunities with a major customer. As noted above, the key component to Hy-Tech's other revenue was due to a large one-time order for its Thaxton products.

GROSS MARGIN/PROFIT

































Three months ended September 30,

Increase (decrease)





2022

2021

Amount



%

Florida Pneumatic

$ 4,113,000

$ 3,381,000

$ 732,000



21.7 % As percent of respective revenue



41.5 %

35.2 %

6.3 % pts



Hy-Tech

$ 734,000

$ 593,000

$ 141,000



23.8

As percent of respective revenue



15.9 %

17.6 %

(1.7) % pts



Total

$ 4,847,000

$ 3,974,000

$ 873,000



22.0 % As percent of respective revenue



33.4 %

30.6 %

2.8 % pts





The 6.3 percentage point improvement in Florida Pneumatic's gross margin was due to price increases, which were put in place to partially offset rising material, labor, and other costs, as well as an increase in its higher margin Aerospace revenue. Additionally, a decline in ocean freight costs during the third quarter of 2022 and a stronger U.S. Dollar to the TWD contributed to Florida Pneumatic's gross margin improvement this quarter, compared to the same period in 2021. The stronger gross margin drove the 21.7% increase in its quarterly gross profit.

Hy-Tech's gross profit declined 1.7 percentage points this quarter, compared to the same three-month period in 2021, due primarily to increased revenue attributable to low margin customers during the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, its PTG product line under absorbed its manufacturing overhead costs during the third quarter of 2022, as it is going through the process of integrating the JGC acquisition and its customer base.

































Nine months ended September 30,

Increase (decrease)





2022

2021

Amount



%

Florida Pneumatic

$ 12,834,000

$ 11,746,000

$ 1,088,000



9.3 % As percent of respective revenue



39.1 %

37.6 %

1.5 % pts



Hy-Tech

$ 2,160,000

$ 1,712,000

$ 488,000



26.2

As percent of respective revenue



16.0 %

18.4 %

(2.4) % pts



Total

$ 14,994,000

$ 13,458,000

$ 1,536,000



11.4 % As percent of respective revenue



32.4 %

33.2 %

(0.8) % pts





Florida Pneumatic's gross margin strengthened by 1.5 percentage points and its gross profit increased nearly $1.1 million, when comparing the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Factors affecting these nine-month results were primarily customer and product mix.

Similar to the discussion above, the primary causes for the decline in Hy-Tech's nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the gross margin for the same period in the prior year include under-absorption of PTG manufacturing overhead and customer/product mix. In an effort to improve the current year's gross margin, we have increased selling prices, wherever possible, particularly for products that were most significantly impacted by raw material and freight costs that Hy-Tech was forced to absorb throughout the year. Additionally, we are in the process of completing the integration of the JGC business acquisition that occurred during the first quarter of this year. The integration is taking longer than expected and will continue well into 2023. We believe the completion of the integration of the JGC business into the facility in Punxsutawney, PA. will result in improved manufacturing, productivity. Lastly, combined with recent price increases, we believe Hy-Tech's overall gross margin will begin to improve in 2023.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") include salaries and related costs, commissions, travel, administrative facilities costs, communications costs and promotional expenses for our direct sales and marketing staff, administrative and executive salaries and related benefits, legal, accounting, and other professional fees as well as general corporate overhead and certain engineering expenses.

During the third quarter of 2022, our SG&A was $5,084,000, compared to $4,734,000 incurred during the same three-month period in 2021. Key components to the net increase are:

i) Our compensation expense increased $373,000. Compensation expense is comprised of base salaries and wages, accrued performance-based bonus incentives and associated payroll taxes and employee benefits. Several factors contributed to this increase, among them the staffing added in connection with the JGC acquisition, increased wages primarily related to retention incentives and annual wage adjustments and a net increase in companywide bonus/incentive/performance accruals. ii) We incurred increases this quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2021 in professional fees of $69,000. iii) Our variable expenses, which among other things includes commissions, freight out, advertising and travel and entertainment expenses declined $95,000.

Our nine-month 2022 total SG&A was $15,736,000, compared to $15,183,000 incurred during the same period in the prior year. Key components to the net change are:

i) Compensation expenses increased $597,000. Compensation expense is comprised of base salaries and wages, accrued performance-based bonus incentives and associated payroll taxes and employee benefits. Several factors contributed to this increase, among them the staffing added in connection with the JGC acquisition, increased wages primarily related to retention incentives and annual wage adjustments and increases in companywide bonus/incentive/performance accruals. ii) Professional fees and expenses increased $350,000, due primary to legal, accounting, and other fees incurred in connection with the JGC acquisition. Other expenses that contributed to the increase in professional fees included ongoing cyber security/prevention costs, recruitment fees and legal fees associated with regulatory initiatives. iii) Our variable expenses decreased $352,000. Driving this decline were significantly lower advertising costs at Florida Pneumatic, caused by a change in a distribution channel strategy. iv) Our computer-related expenses declined $293,000, when comparing the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. During the second quarter of 2021 we incurred approximately $288,000 in costs related to the May 2021 ransomware attack at our Florida Pneumatic subsidiary, where no such costs were incurred during the second quarter of 2022. v) Lastly, temporary labor and stock-based compensation expense increased $50,000 and $37,000, respectively.

OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)

Other expense (income) consists primarily of adjustments to the fair value of certain assets, partially offset by the gain recognized during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as the result of the early termination of a real property lease.

On April 20, 2020, we received a Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan, in the amount of $2,929,000. Under the terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, ("CARES Act"), as amended, we were eligible to apply for forgiveness for all or a portion of the PPP loan. In February 2021, we filed an application for forgiveness with the lender, who approved this submission and submitted the application for forgiveness to the SBA. On June 9, 2021, we were advised that the SBA had approved our PPP loan forgiveness application and as such, the PPP loan and interest were forgiven in its entirety. Accordingly, the lender applied the funds and paid off PPP loan principal in its entirety and interest in full. In accordance with current accounting guidance this forgiveness of debt and related accrued interest was accounted for as Other Income in 2021.

INTEREST EXPENSE (INCOME)































Three months ended September 31,

Increase





2022

2021

Amount

%

Interest expense attributable to:























Short-term borrowings

$ 102,000

$ 10,000

$ 92,000

920.0 % Amortization expense of debt issue costs



4,000



4,000



—

—

Total

$ 106,000

$ 14,000

$ 92,000

657.1 %