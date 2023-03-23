P&G Launches vGrow Program to Accelerate Innovation in Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (P&G) has launched the vGrow program for the first time in Singapore and Malaysia to help accelerate innovation by leveraging the collaborative start-up ecosystem with an "All in to WIN" mindset. Through the vGROW program, P&G is providing a 'level playing field' to starts ups, new players & established business to get their best ideas and innovative solutions in for P&G business need.

The launch event gathered external partners across multiple fields from Malaysia and Singapore and followed by pitch sessions. Building on the momentum from the kick-off, P&G will launch the next two phases of vGrow in the coming months.

"At P&G, we motivate our innovations by driving programs that focus on supporting our business partners and leveraging their new ideas. The vGrow program is a platform built for start-ups, new players & established business to share their business ideas, jointly identifying ways to develop alongside P&G. We believe that through vGrow, participants across Singapore and Malaysia will be provided a breeding ground to thrive further in the future." shared Mr. Agraj Sharma, Senior Vice President - General Manager, P&G Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam.

P&G is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of consumer products such as Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Rejoice, Downy, Gillette, Oral B, and more. The company is committed to innovating superior products for its consumers and being a good corporate citizen through a wide range of programs, including Environmental Sustainability, Ethics & Responsibility, Equality & Inclusion, and Community Impact. The program emphasizes P&G's mission, a Force for Growth and Force for Good, aiming to drive innovative solutions across multiple stages of its operations.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Braun®, Downy®, Dynamo®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Safeguard®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

