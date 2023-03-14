P&G strengthens the capabilities of women entrepreneurs in Malaysia with the inaugural Women Entrepreneurs Academy

Organized jointly with participants from Malaysia and Singapore, the program culminated in a virtual graduation ceremony for 23 women entrepreneurs

The program is part of P&G's commitment towards building a world free of gender bias, with equal representation for both women and men

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and WEConnect International successfully concluded the 2023 edition of its flagship P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy (WEA) today with a virtual graduation ceremony.

Organized for the first time in Malaysia, the graduation ceremony for the program saw a virtual appearance by YB Dato' Sri Hajah Nancy Binti Haji Shukri, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Malaysia. The ceremony was also graced virtually by Guest-of-Honor, Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore.

This year, 23 women entrepreneurs – 13 from Malaysia and 10 from Singapore, underwent a wide range of training and development modules. Held online over a period of three weeks, the modules were designed with WEConnect and conducted by senior P&G representatives with an aim to develop the entrepreneurs' capabilities and help them grow their businesses. The modules covered a wide breadth of business development topics including operations, procurement, leadership skills, sales, and company branding.

"At P&G, our vision is to create a more equal and inclusive world. We have a role and desire to remove barriers to economic opportunities for women through sustainable measures and advocacy efforts. Having successfully organized the Women Entrepreneurs Academy elsewhere in the region, we are thrilled to have one for Malaysia in 2023. Women-owned businesses are not just good for the economy, but also for shaping a community. This is because when more women take the lead, they become role models to many others to take the same path. With P&G programs like this providing a support network and unlocking capability, we take a step towards equality and a level playing field for women," said Priyali Kamath, Senior Vice President, Skin & Personal Care and Executive Sponsor, Equality & Inclusion, P&G Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

The P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy is a key initiative in P&G's long-term commitment towards an equal and inclusive environment aimed to close the gender economic gap. It is conducted in conjunction with WEConnect International, a global non-profit organization that works with multinational corporations and multilateral organizations to generate market access opportunity for women's business enterprises in over 135 countries.

"Enabling the growth of women-owned businesses could increase the size of Singapore's economy by as much as S$95 billion, about 20% of GDP. Women own 20.6 per cent of business entities in Malaysia and have contributed significantly to the country's economy, creating over seven hundred thousand jobs. We are very pleased that this collaboration with P&G is driving positive change in the lives of women business owners in Singapore and Malaysia, by providing them with opportunities to build knowledge and skills and develop strong networks," said Mrinalini Venkatachalam, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Oceania, WEConnect International.

As part of P&G's long-term commitment to equality and inclusion, P&G is working towards a more diverse supply network under a long-running initiative called the P&G Supplier Diversity Program. Since its inception in 2016 when it was known as the Women Entrepreneurs Development Program (WEDP), the P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy has been conducted all over the world, in Malaysia, Singapore, and other countries in the region including China, India, Japan, South Africa, and Indonesia.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a member-led, global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with qualified women-owned suppliers around the world. It works with over 170 multinational buying organizations, with over $1 trillion in annual purchasing power combined, that have committed to sourcing more products and services from women-owned businesses based in over 135 countries. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers and certifies women's business enterprises based outside of the U.S. that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by one or more women. WEConnect International provides certification in over 60 countries that represent over 80 percent of the world's population.

