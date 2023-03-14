U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.75
    +26.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,003.00
    +173.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.75
    +58.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.20
    +21.40 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.22
    -1.58 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.40
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.26 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0640 (+1.82%)
     

  • Vix

    25.63
    +0.83 (+3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4080
    +1.2100 (+0.91%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.72
    +50.80 (+9.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.60
    -0.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

P&G strengthens the capabilities of women entrepreneurs in Malaysia with the inaugural Women Entrepreneurs Academy

·4 min read

  • Organized jointly with participants from Malaysia and Singapore, the program culminated in a virtual graduation ceremony for 23 women entrepreneurs

  • The program is part of P&G's commitment towards building a world free of gender bias, with equal representation for both women and men

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and WEConnect International successfully concluded the 2023 edition of its flagship P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy (WEA) today with a virtual graduation ceremony.

Organized for the first time in Malaysia, the graduation ceremony for the program saw a virtual appearance by YB Dato' Sri Hajah Nancy Binti Haji Shukri, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Malaysia. The ceremony was also graced virtually by Guest-of-Honor, Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore.

This year, 23 women entrepreneurs – 13 from Malaysia and 10 from Singapore, underwent a wide range of training and development modules. Held online over a period of three weeks, the modules were designed with WEConnect and conducted by senior P&G representatives with an aim to develop the entrepreneurs' capabilities and help them grow their businesses. The modules covered a wide breadth of business development topics including operations, procurement, leadership skills, sales, and company branding.

"At P&G, our vision is to create a more equal and inclusive world. We have a role and desire to remove barriers to economic opportunities for women through sustainable measures and advocacy efforts. Having successfully organized the Women Entrepreneurs Academy elsewhere in the region, we are thrilled to have one for Malaysia in 2023. Women-owned businesses are not just good for the economy, but also for shaping a community. This is because when more women take the lead, they become role models to many others to take the same path. With P&G programs like this providing a support network and unlocking capability, we take a step towards equality and a level playing field for women," said Priyali Kamath, Senior Vice President, Skin & Personal Care and Executive Sponsor, Equality & Inclusion, P&G Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

The P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy is a key initiative in P&G's long-term commitment towards an equal and inclusive environment aimed to close the gender economic gap. It is conducted in conjunction with WEConnect International, a global non-profit organization that works with multinational corporations and multilateral organizations to generate market access opportunity for women's business enterprises in over 135 countries.

"Enabling the growth of women-owned businesses could increase the size of Singapore's economy by as much as S$95 billion, about 20% of GDP. Women own 20.6 per cent of business entities in Malaysia and have contributed significantly to the country's economy, creating over seven hundred thousand jobs. We are very pleased that this collaboration with P&G is driving positive change in the lives of women business owners in Singapore and Malaysia, by providing them with opportunities to build knowledge and skills and develop strong networks," said Mrinalini Venkatachalam, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Oceania, WEConnect International.

As part of P&G's long-term commitment to equality and inclusion, P&G is working towards a more diverse supply network under a long-running initiative called the P&G Supplier Diversity Program. Since its inception in 2016 when it was known as the Women Entrepreneurs Development Program (WEDP), the P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy has been conducted all over the world, in Malaysia, Singapore, and other countries in the region including China, India, Japan, South Africa, and Indonesia.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a member-led, global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with qualified women-owned suppliers around the world. It works with over 170 multinational buying organizations, with over $1 trillion in annual purchasing power combined, that have committed to sourcing more products and services from women-owned businesses based in over 135 countries. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers and certifies women's business enterprises based outside of the U.S. that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by one or more women. WEConnect International provides certification in over 60 countries that represent over 80 percent of the world's population.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pg-strengthens-the-capabilities-of-women-entrepreneurs-in-malaysia-with-the-inaugural-women-entrepreneurs-academy-301771456.html

SOURCE P&G

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. alleges Rite Aid filled ‘hundreds of thousands’ of unlawful prescriptions and ‘opened the floodgates’ for illegal opioid market

    Rite Aid fueled the nation's opioid crisis by knowingly filling hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions, the U.S. alleged in a complaint.

  • Coinbase Files Amicus Brief in Insider Trading Case: ‘We Need Rulemaking’

    The exchange denies that any of the tokens former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi inside-traded with associates were securities because Coinbase doesn’t list securities – but it would like to if the SEC gave it proper rules and guidance.

  • US Labor Board judge rules Exxon must repay workers for suspended 401K match

    A U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge on Monday ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to make whole 1,800 employees at two refineries for lost earnings during a suspension of employer contributions to a 401K plan in 2020 and 2021. Exxon suspended the matching employer contributions for all employees between Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 to save money while sustaining heavy financial losses during the downturn in fuel demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative Law Judge Christal Key said in a ruling accompanying the order that Exxon engaged in bad-faith bargaining while meeting with United Steelworkers (USW) union locals representing workers at the company’s refineries in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company

    Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028.

  • US sues Rite Aid for missing opioid red flags

    The U.S. government on Monday sued Rite Aid Corp, accusing the pharmacy chain of missing "red flags" as it illegally filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids. In a complaint filed in Cleveland federal court, the Department of Justice said Rite Aid repeatedly filled prescriptions from May 2014 to June 2019 that were medically unnecessary, for off-label use, or not issued in the usual course of professional practice. "The Justice Department is using every tool at our disposal to confront the opioid epidemic that is killing Americans and shattering communities across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

  • GM and union reach deal for 10% pay hike at Mexico pickups plant

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. automaker General Motors has agreed to hike salaries by 10% this year at its largest Mexico factory, the local union said on Monday, making for one of the biggest recent raises in the sector in Mexico. The increase, at GM's pickup truck plant in the central city of Silao, will go into effect for one year as of March 25 and tops last year's deal for 8.5% pay raises, said the Silao union, SINTTIA. GM said the agreement "will benefit our workers."

  • US Prosecutors Are Digging Into Group Chats on Terra Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors are scrutinizing chat-group conversations among prominent trading firms including Jump Trading Group and Jane Street Group about a potential bailout of the TerraUSD stablecoin project. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backsto

  • ‘We want to have a voice’: Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts are fighting for the right to unionize

    Because the Rideshare Drivers Justice Bill does not call for drivers to be classified as employees, a couple of unions have officially opposed it.

  • Caterpillar union workers vote in favor of six-year labor agreement

    (Reuters) -The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said members at four local chapters working at Caterpillar had voted in favor of a new six-year labor contract with the firm, preventing a strike at the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment. "The terms of the contract are effective immediately (March 13)," UAW said in a statement on Sunday. In a notice seen by Reuters, 71.5% of union members voted to accept the tentative agreement.

  • The Budget fix that could save landlords from a looming crisis

    Mick Roberts is a landlord who describes himself as Nottingham’s largest provider for tenants on housing benefits.

  • Masks stay put in Japan as 3-year request to wear them ends

    Japan on Monday dropped its request for people to wear masks after three years, but hardly anything changed in the country that has had an extremely high regard for their effectiveness at anti-virus protection. During a televised budget committee meeting at parliament, some lawmakers still wore masks, though Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wasn't wearing one when he arrived at his office Monday. Dropping the mask-wearing request is one of the last steps Japan's government is taking in easing COVID-19 rules in public places as it tries to expand business and other activity.

  • ‘You don’t need a man anymore’: More single women than single men own property.

    According to a new report by Bankrate, the number of single female homeowners continues to surpass the number of male homeowners.

  • Michael Cohen Testifies Before Grand Jury Investigating Donald Trump

    The former personal lawyer to the ex-president played a key role in a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

  • Justice Department Probes Collapse of Do Kwon’s TerraUSD Stablecoin

    The Justice Department is investigating last year’s collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin, adding the risk of U.S. criminal charges to the pressure on its creator, South Korean crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon, people familiar with the matter said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southern District of New York have questioned former team members of Mr. Kwon’s company, Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd., in recent weeks and sought to interview others, the people said. The FBI and SDNY are both parts of the Justice Department, and SDNY often takes the lead in high-profile prosecutions of financial crimes.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin hit with seventh graft charge

    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin pleaded innocent Monday to a seventh corruption charge, this one alleging he received illegal proceeds of 5 million ringgit ($1.1 million) that was banked into his political party. Muhyiddin is Malaysia's second leader to be indicted after leaving office and has denied wrongdoing. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejected accusations that the charges were politically motivated.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Japanese workers are set to get their largest pay raise in decades

    Japanese workers are awaiting the outcome of the annual “shunto” wage negotiations between the government, top businesses and union leaders on Wednesday (March 15), with economists predicting one of the most significant wage hikes in decades.

  • These 3 banks now offer 5% on checking and savings accounts: A ‘potential measure of protection against financial instability.’

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. Balances up to $10,000 are eligible for one of the highest available rates in the high-yield savings market today with this high-yield checking account from Consumers Credit Union.