U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9600
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,913.11
    -760.75 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.52
    -8.82 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,779.02
    +291.15 (+1.02%)
     

P&G VENTURES ANNOUNCES LADY PATCH AS WINNER OF THE 2022 VIRTUAL CES INNOVATION CHALLENGE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Female-Founded Feminine Patch to Treat Bladder Leaks and Frequent Urge to Urinate Awarded Grand Prize of $10,000 and Opportunity to Partner with P&G Ventures

For the First Time Ever, Three Additional Finalists Were Also Awarded a Surprise $5,000 Each

CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures, the early-stage startup studio within Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), announced Lady Patch as the winner of the 2022 Innovation Challenge during the exciting virtual CES event. Chosen from a record number of submissions in the Innovation Challenge history, Lady Patch will be awarded the grand prize of $10,000 and the opportunity to partner with P&G Ventures to continue developing their product.

P&amp;G President of New Business Guy Persaud announces that Cindy Santa Cruz&#39;s company Lady Patch has won the P&amp;G Ventures Innovation Challenge
P&G President of New Business Guy Persaud announces that Cindy Santa Cruz's company Lady Patch has won the P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge

Lady Patch, founded by Cindy Santa Cruz and headquartered in El, Segundo, CA, is the only drug-free feminine patch that prevents bladder leaks and the frequent urge to urinate. Lady Patch began as Santa Cruz's mother's invention as she had been using a prototype for years to find relief. When Santa Cruz became a mother and started dealing with incontinence, she decided to begin reinventing the original prototype her mother had used years before. Incontinence affects one in every three women around the world, and Lady Patch is helping to provide those affected with a solution to improve their quality of life.

For the first time ever in addition to the grand prize winner, the three additional finalists including Cybele Microbiome, Kushae Naturals, and Ryp Labs, were also awarded a $5,000 prize in recognition of their innovative products.

"We are pleased to name Lady Patch as the winner of this year's P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge. We thought this product offered an innovative solution to a problem that affects so many, and we're very excited about the potential positive impact the product could have on the lives of women around the world," said Guy Persaud, President of New Business for Procter & Gamble. "This year's finalists were so outstanding that we wanted to give them special recognition as well. The Innovation Challenge is all about discovering and supporting ideas coming from startups and entrepreneurs across the country, and we are so inspired by all of this year's applicants and their efforts to improve consumers' lives."

"Our company, Lady Patch, is honored to be selected as the winner of the 2022 Innovation Challenge," said Founder Cindy Santa Cruz. "We are delighted to win the grand prize and receive the opportunity to partner with P&G Ventures to continue strategic development of our product and company to help better the lives of women around the world. We are also grateful for the chance to pitch our product ideas alongside these esteemed companies with influential stories and innovative products."

The P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge took place virtually during CES on Thursday, January 6th in the P&G Ventures LifeLab. Lady Patch and the additional three finalists pitched their product ideas to a panel of expert judges including Victor Aguilar, Chief R&D and Innovation Officer for P&G; Guy Persaud, President of New Business, P&G; Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO, Plug and Play Tech Center; Sarah Anderson, Founding Partner, Vault Fund; and Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader and Executive Sponsor, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network.

To watch a recording of the Innovation Challenge please visit, youtube.com.

About P&G Ventures
Founded in 2015, P&G Ventures is an early-stage startup studio within P&G that creates new fast-moving-consumer goods brands and businesses in new target categories by partnering internally or externally with entrepreneurs, inventors, visionaries, founders and start-ups. P&G Ventures has embraced Lean principles and metered funding as it moves projects through the Discovery, Create, Build, and Scale phases of development. To date we have four brands (Zevo, Kindra, Bodewell and OPTE) that have entered Build phase, either internally within P&G or externally with our partner M13's Launchpad. To learn more about P&G Ventures, go to PGVenturesStudio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

(PRNewsfoto/P&amp;G Ventures)
(PRNewsfoto/P&G Ventures)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pg-ventures-announces-lady-patch-as-winner-of-the-2022-virtual-ces-innovation-challenge-301455967.html

SOURCE P&G Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • P&G Throws Open Its Virtual Doors at CES

    The Olay parent’s immersive new BeautySphere environment puts digital storytelling for its brands front and center.

  • U.S. flights still face risks from new 5G service -FAA

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued fresh warnings that new 5G wireless service could still disrupt flights, saying there were "big differences" between U.S. aviation protections and those used in France. Late Thursday, the FAA launched a dedicated webpage https://www.faa.gov/5g on 5G and aviation safety raising questions about potential impact on sensitive airplane electronics like altimeters. This week, AT&T and Verizon agreed to adopt similar precautions to those in France.

  • So close! 2 tickets bought at Ocala Publix had 5 right numbers but not the Powerball

    The Publix at 2765 NW 49th Ave. in Ocala sold two tickets with five correct numbers but not the Powerball. The tickets carry lesser prizes.

  • Prince William seeks nominees for $1 million Earthshot prize

    Britain's Prince William on Thursday appealed for innovators around the world to submit nominations for his Earthshot Prize, a competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change. William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the prize in 2020 inspired by U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech that challenged Americans to go to the moon by the end of the decade.

  • Powerball jackpot increases to $630 million for Wednesday drawing

    If a winning ticket is drawn, the jackpot will be the seventh largest prize in Powerball history.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Nucor, IBD Stock Of The Day, Breaks Out As Cyclicals Show Strength

    Nucor is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the steel producer broke into buy range, leading a move by materials stocks in the latest market rotation.

  • China Mobile Stock Rises in Shanghai Debut

    World's largest mobile operator raises $7.6 billion in Shanghai after announcing it will buy back $13 billion in Hong Kong

  • Uber to bow out of Brazil restaurant deliveries

    Uber said on Thursday it will end its Uber Eats restaurant delivery service in Brazil from March 7 and focus instead on deliveries by its online groceries provider Cornershop and on Uber Direct, a delivery service for stores. Brazil Journal, citing sources close to the matter, said the move is part of a global repositioning strategy under which Uber is looking to close unprofitable operations. Uber did not give a reason for closing Uber Eats Brazil in its statement.

  • Nowhere To Hide: Ethereum Retreats Amid Broad Crypto Market Pullback

    ETH found itself under strong pressure as traders rushed out of riskier assets.

  • GM Stock Tops Sales Views But Ford Takes Q4 Auto Sales Crown; Toyota Is New U.S. King

    Ford's Q4 sales topped the half-million mark. But Ford and GM stock fell. Toyota hit a milestone: No. 1 in U.S. sales for all of 2021.

  • Canada's Royal Bank tells staff to keep working remotely

    Royal Bank of Canada has advised all employees in regions including Ontario and Quebec to work remotely if their jobs allow, following advice from these provincial governments, a spokesperson said in a statement late on Wednesday. Royal Bank, unlike some rivals, did not provide a firm return-to-office date, and leaders had encouraged employees to work from home in December, according to the emailed statement. Royal Bank, Canada's biggest bank by market value, joins all its major rivals in keeping employees at home.

  • The retirement crisis: where do we stand?

    Experts weigh in on the new developments that have helped -- or hindered -- our retirement prospects

  • How is Bitcoin (BTC) looking on-chain in 2022?

    Coin Rivet investigates Bitcoin’s on-chain analytics in an effort to illuminate the asset’s ongoing price ranging.

  • Why 2022 Holds Hope for Humanigen Stock, According to This Analyst

    It has been a rough 12 months for Humanigen (HGEN), with shares down by 80%. Investors will be hoping 2022 will provide more joy; the company’s prospective Covid-19 treatment could go some way to changing sentiment around this beaten down name. On Wednesday, Humanigen announced it had reached its enrollment target in the Phase 2/3 ACTIV-5/BET-B trial assessing Covid-19 treatment lenzilumab in COVID-19 patients. There are now more than 400 patients in the primary analysis population - patients wi

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Former BMW employee charged with corruption

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday. The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the carmaker, a court spokesperson said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. A spokesperson for BMW said the company could not comment on an ongoing case.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As It Launches Crypto Consultancy?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • GameStop Surges Following Report It’s Launching NFT Marketplace

    The struggling video game retailer is planning to build a new division focused on trading NFTs and establishing crypto partnerships, the WSJ reported.

  • After Successful COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech Come Together For mRNA-Based Shingles Vaccine

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced a new research, development, and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles. The agreement marks the third collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech in the infectious diseases field, following influenza and COVID-19 vaccine collaborations initiated in 2018 and 2020. respectively. The parties will share development costs. Clinical trials are planned to start in