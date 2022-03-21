U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,473.06
    +9.94 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,629.29
    -125.64 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,902.38
    +8.54 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.25
    -7.89 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.53
    +5.83 (+5.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2460
    +0.0980 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,127.53
    -330.39 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.39
    +13.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.91
    +48.18 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

S&P Global Announces Redemption of Its Outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2022, 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPGI

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) (the "Company") announced today that it has delivered a notice of full redemption (the "Notice") to the trustee of the Company's 5.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") (CUSIP Nos. 78409VAT1 and U75091AF2 and ISINs US78409VAT17 and USU75091AF24), 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "4.750% 2025 Notes") (CUSIP Nos. 78409VAW4 and U75091AJ4 and ISINs US78409VAW46 and USU75091AJ46) and 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "4.000% 2025 Notes" and, collectively with the 2022 Notes and the 4.750% 2025 Notes, the "Notes") (CUSIP Nos. 78409VAD6, 78409VAC8, and U75091AA3 and ISINs US78409VAD64, US78409VAC81 and USU75091AA37).

The Notice calls for the redemption of all of the outstanding Notes (the "Redemption") on April 20, 2022 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for each series of the Notes will be equal to the outstanding principal amount on the Redemption Date of such series of the Notes plus a make-whole premium determined in accordance with the terms of such series of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to, but excluding, the applicable Redemption Date.

As of March 21, 2022, $52,054,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes, $246,981,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.750% 2025 Notes and $286,674,000 aggregate principal amount of the 4.000% 2025 Notes was outstanding, following the Company's previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $734,098,000 aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes, $795,818,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.750% 2025 Notes and $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% 2025 Notes, in each case, made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated March 4, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). On March 21, 2022, following the expiration of the Early Tender Time (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), the Company accepted for purchase and settled Notes in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.6 billion.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the Redemption is described in the notices distributed to holders of the Notes by the trustee under the indenture governing the Notes. This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: + 1 347 640 1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com

Media:

Ola Fadahunsi
Tel: +1 332-210-9935
ola.fadahunsi@spglobal.com

Christopher Krantz
+44 7976 632 638
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about future business and operating results, the industry and markets in which the Company operates and beliefs of and assumptions made by the Company's management, involve uncertainties that could significantly affect the financial or operating results of the Company. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "will," "should," "may," "projects," "could," "would," "target," "estimates" or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature, but not all forward-looking statements include such identifying words. For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as the outcome of the Redemption.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. For example, these forward-looking statements could be affected by factors including, without limitation, risks associated with: (i) uncertainty relating to the impact of the integration of the businesses of the Company and IHS Markit Ltd. ("IHS Markit"), including potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the integration and increased cyber risks during the integration; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate IHS Markit's operations and retain and hire key personnel; (iii) the ability of the Company to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations, including with respect to IHS Markit's business and to realize expected synergies; (iv) business disruption following the transaction with IHS Markit; (v) economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions, in the United States and elsewhere, and other factors that contribute to uncertainty and volatility, including the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, natural and man-made disasters, civil unrest, pandemics (e.g., COVID-19 and its variants (the "COVID-19 pandemic")), geopolitical uncertainty, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes associated with the current U.S. administration; (vi) the ability of the Company to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, war, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, data breach, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (vii) the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and epidemics and any related company or governmental policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets, including any quarantine, "shelter in place," "stay at home," workforce reduction, social distancing, shut down or similar actions and policies; (viii) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (ix) changes in debt and equity markets, including credit quality and spreads; (x) demand for investment products that track indices and assessments, and trading volumes of certain exchange-traded derivatives; (xi) changes in financial markets, capital, credit and commodities markets and interest rates; (xii) the possibility that the integration of IHS Markit may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (xiii) the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; (xiv) the outcome of the Redemption; and (xv) those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company from time to time, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, this list should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to otherwise update any of the above-referenced factors.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-announces-redemption-of-its-outstanding-5-000-senior-notes-due-2022--4-750-senior-notes-due-2025-and-4-000-senior-notes-due-2025--301506733.html

SOURCE S&P Global

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Berkshire Finds Another Elephant in Alleghany

    Last week was a huge one for Wall Street, as stock market benchmarks managed to rally despite all the pessimism across the globe. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been able to outpace the broader stock market in 2022, climbing to new all-time highs and sending the price of its Class A shares above the $500,000 mark for the first time. Many have feared over the past several years that Berkshire and its CEO, Warren Buffett, might have lost their touch in finding great investments.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Market strategist: Bearish sentiment forming 'tradable bottom right now'

    Baird Managing Director and Market Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks, market sentiment, and recession indicators.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares?

    GreenWood Investors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund’s fourth-quarter performance was impacted along with most other stocks, -12.3% for the Global Micro Fund and -10.9% for the euro-denominated Luxembourg Global Fund. Both funds were up 13.0% and 24.2% respectively for […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Should You Be Tempted to Buy NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Here’s Why Davis Funds Became Optimistic in Viatris (VTRS)

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]