S&P Global to buy Visible Alpha for undisclosed sum

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) — Data provider S&P Global said on Tuesday it plans to buy financial technology provider Visible Alpha for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2015, Visible Alpha is a financial technology firm that provides consensus estimates and analytics, and distributes the data through channels including a web-based platform and feeds.

S&P Global is also exploring options for its digital solutions provider Fincentric, formerly known as Markit Digital, the company said in a statement.

The deal for Visible Alpha, expected to close this year, and the consideration of options for Fincentric are part of measures to accelerate focus in key areas of strategic growth, S&P said.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

