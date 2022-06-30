S&P Global Commodity Insights Joins with Pexapark to Create New Benchmark for Renewable Energy Pricing

Co-branded indices to further price transparency and risk assessment in the renewable energy markets

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, and Pexapark, the leading provider of reference pricing, enterprise software and execution services for renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs), today announced an agreement to create jointly renewable energy price indices to help create more transparency in renewable energy markets. The collaboration will combine Platts benchmark expertise with Pexapark's trusted reference pricing of renewable PPAs across European markets.

S&P Global Inc. logo

Powered by Pexapark's unique data set, technology and price assessment methodology, coupled with S&P Global Commodity Insights' Platts index methodology, the new daily price indices will provide enhanced transparency and risk assessment capabilities for renewable energy market participants. Both companies share a goal to create much-needed price benchmarks to drive greater understanding and investment in sustainable energy, including valuing assets, managing volatility, and for generators and offtakers to structure and close PPA deals.

"As the energy transition gathers momentum around the globe, benchmark pricing for sustainable energy is crucial for the evolution and growth of the renewable energy market," said Alan Hayes, Head of Energy Transition Pricing for S&P Global Commodity Insights. "This new family of renewable energy indices will combine the independence and methodology rigor of Platts benchmarking processes with Pexapark's established price data, technology and expertise in this growing and important sector."

Under the agreement, Pexapark will provide evaluated prices for PPAs in solar and wind to S&P Global Commodity Insights for the joint development of renewable energy price indices. These indices will help facilitate growth in deal making for PPAs by creating benchmarks for the market, which S&P Global Commodity Insights expects to play a central role in the renewable energy expansion that will underpin much of the corporate and government energy transition strategies.

Story continues

"We welcome the opportunity to use our wealth of renewable energy price data to launch new indices backed up by the significant benchmarking experience of S&P Global Commodity Insights," said Michael Waldner, Co-Founder and CEO at Pexapark. "Our company was founded on the purpose of accelerating the energy transition by creating an efficient market for renewable energy, and this partnership is a major step in that ongoing work."

About Pexapark

Pexapark is an award-winning enterprise software and advisory company, specialized in renewable energy. With more than 20,000 MW of renewable PPA transactions supported, Pexapark is the reference for buying, selling and managing renewable energy. Pexapark's PPA reference prices increase transparency across 18 markets. Our advisory team and software suite enable leading companies to close successful PPA transactions, manage their risk and grow their renewable energy revenues. Pexapark was founded in 2017 with the purpose of accelerating the energy transition towards net zero by creating an efficient market for renewable energy. For more information, please visit https://pexapark.com .

Media Contacts:

Global/EMEA: Alex Ortolani + 1 917-618-0709, alex.ortolani@spglobal.com

Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, melissa.tan@spglobal.com

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-commodity-insights-joins-with-pexapark-to-create-new-benchmark-for-renewable-energy-pricing-301578637.html

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights