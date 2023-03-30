U.S. markets closed

S&P Global Commodity Insights Launches eWindow® for Asian Biofuels and Feedstock

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Driving efficiency and transparency in Asian UCO and UCOME physical trading markets

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, will launch on March 29, 2023 the Platts Editorial Window (eWindow)® communication tool for assessing the tradable value of physical Asian Biofuels and Feedstock FOB Straits and China. The Platts eWindow® communication online data-entry and communications tool brings greater speed, transparency and efficiency to the Platts Market-on-Close (MOC) price assessment processes.

S&amp;P Global Inc. logo
S&P Global Inc. logo

Between 2020 and 2022, S&P Global Commodity Insights launched four assessments for ISSC-Certified UCO (Used Cooking Oil) and UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester) in China and the Straits, encompassing terminals beyond Singapore's borders. Against the backdrop of growing liquidity and maturity of the Asian Biofuels and Feedstock industry, S&P Global in collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) will now launch the Platts Editorial Window (eWindow)® communication tool for assessing the tradable value of physical UCO and UCOME cargoes in Asia, allowing market participants to trade with increased confidence.

Andrei Agapi, APAC associate pricing director for Agriculture, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "The expansion of Platts Editorial Window (eWindow)® to support Platts MOC for Asian Biofuels and Feedstock marks a further milestone in the maturity and rapid commoditization of the market. This latest addition to the Platts Asian biofuels price assessment offering will provide valuable insight into an important energy source and further enhance transparency for the physical cargo market. Market participants can now submit outright and time spread bids and offers for publication directly through the eWindow® communication tool."

"With the continued drive towards reducing our carbon footprint in the transportation sector, the world is increasingly exploring the use of second-generation biofuels. This new generation of biofuels increasingly relies on the supply of oils-derived vegetable waste materials such as Used Cooking Oil (UCO) that has seen a rapid growth in liquidity over the past three years. According to analytics data from S&P Global Commodity Insights, forecasted biofuels demand will exceed 3.25 million barrels per day by 2025, and much of the growth will be attributed to biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)."

Asia is at the heart of production and export of waste material used in the production of biofuels. The largest export volumes presently come from China, Malaysia and Indonesia and are thereafter imported into Singapore, Europe and the US where Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel capacities are ramping up simultaneously. In addition, Singapore has seen a rapid growth in biofuels blending into marine fuels to reduce carbon emissions from the maritime sector. The volume of biofuels such as UCOME supplied in Singapore to oceangoing vessels has reached approximatively 70,000 metric tons according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Platts Editorial Window (eWindow)® will be launched for these 4 products below – see subscriber note:
UCO North Asia $/mt AUCOC00
UCO FOB Straits $/mt UCFCC00
UCOME FOB China $/mt UCFCA00
UCOME FOB Straits $/mt UCFCB00

About Platts eWINDOW

Platts Editorial Window (eWindow)® is a data-entry and online communications tool that provides market participants with a transparent, at-a-glance view of the Platts price assessment process in the physical spot and derivatives markets.

Delivering greater speed and efficiency to the price assessment process for crude, as well as refined products and biofuels, Platts eWindow® facilitates the price assessment process by combining the Platts Market on Close (MOC) price assessment methodology with state-of-the-art technology, customized for Platts and licensed from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Platts eWindow® is used by more than 460 companies, covering over 60 markets worldwide in crude oil, refined products, LNG, petrochemicals, and biofuels and supports the MOC process for more than 80 benchmark price assessments globally. Since its introduction in 2007, more than 391,000 transactions data have been reported to Platts editors and the marketplace via Platts eWindow®.

 

Media Contacts:
Global/EMEA: Paul Sandell, +44 7816 180039, paul.sandell@spglobal.com 
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com
Asia: Melissa Tan, + 65 68189 7569, melissa.tan@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We are a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-commodity-insights-launches-ewindow-for-asian-biofuels-and-feedstock-301785349.html

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

