U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.25
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,527.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,003.50
    -38.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.20
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.08
    +0.53 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    +31.50 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    +0.51 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.92
    -0.97 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4800
    -1.6000 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,098.42
    +212.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.83
    +4.13 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.59
    +11.54 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

S&P Global Commodity Insights Launches New Platts Renewable 'Green' Ammonia Prices

·3 min read

Complements previously launched 'blue ammonia' prices to advance the clean energy transition

LONDON and NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced that on December 1, 2022, it will launch a suite of Platts ammonia price assessments based on renewable power production pathways. These new price assessments complement previously launched 'blue ammonia' assessments to further enhance transparency in global hydrogen markets.

S&amp;P Global Inc. logo
S&P Global Inc. logo

Mario Perez, Managing Editor, Global Hydrogen at S&P Global Commodity Insights said, "This latest addition to the Platts low carbon ammonia price assessment offering will provide valuable insight into trade flows of low carbon ammonia produced from renewable power. What's more, by focusing on renewable power production pathways, market participants can now look to this latest suite of Platts assessments to begin to differentiate ammonia based on its carbon intensity when compared to both the existing ammonia market and the 'blue ammonia' option.

S&P Global Commodity Insights expects low-carbon ammonia, which is derived from hydrogen produced by electrolysis of water using renewable power, to displace 57% of the global conventional ammonia market by 2050. In addition to conventional markets switching to low carbon ammonia, there are projects being developed to use low carbon ammonia as a shipping fuel and in power generation. Ammonia is also seen as one of the key transport vectors for transporting large amounts of low carbon hydrogen to import centers around the world.

These new assessments will reflect values into the prime low carbon ammonia import regions of Northwest Europe and Far East Asia. The new assessments will be in $ per metric ton and $ per MMBtu for the locations below:

Renewable Power derived
ammonia production delivered
to Far East Asia

West Coast Canada to Far East

Middle East to Far East

Australia to Far East

Renewable Power derived
ammonia production delivered
to Northwest Europe

US Gulf Coast to Northwest Europe

Middle East to Northwest Europe

East Coast Canada to Northwest Europe

The prices will be published in the recently launched Platts Hydrogen Daily report, complementing the 'blue ammonia' prices which represent ammonia production with 90% of its CO2 emissions captured and sequestrated. Platts Hydrogen Daily is the first daily global hydrogen price, news and insights report from an independent price reporting agency. It includes the latest analyses of market fundamentals, trends and factors driving global hydrogen markets, as well as prices from associated low carbon ammonia markets.

Media Contacts:
Global/EMEA: Paul Sandell, +44 7816 180039, paul.sandell@spglobal.com
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com
Asia: Melissa Tan, + 65 68189 7569, melissa.tan@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We are a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-commodity-insights-launches-new-platts-renewable-green-ammonia-prices-301691141.html

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

Recommended Stories

  • TC Energy Dives as LNG Pipeline Is Hit With Higher Costs Again

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. warned of higher costs for its Coastal GasLink pipeline, adding another financial hurdle for a project that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to L

  • Oil Prices Rally Amid OPEC+ Production Cut Forecasts

    U.S. oil prices rallied along with oil-related stocks Wednesday, as markets brace for additional OPEC quota cuts.

  • Top Energy Stocks

    Energy companies have mostly fared well in 2022, a year marked by war in Ukraine that brought disruption and price volatility. Topping the list are value standouts PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), top growth shares Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) and Phillips 66 (PSX), and high-return-momentum plays Oriental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) and Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL). Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February initially drove oil and gas prices higher.

  • Why Finding a Real Russian Oil Price Cap Is Proving So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- European diplomats trying to reach a deal to curb Russian oil prices are wrestling with an awkward truth: Moscow’s main benchmark crude is already trading below the levels proposed for the cap.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItTalks have s

  • Oil's huge surge in 2022 has completely reversed: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

  • Oil settles up $2 on tighter supply; OPEC+ talks limit gains

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled up by over $2 per barrel on Wednesday on signs of tighter supply, a weaker dollar and optimism over a Chinese demand recovery. Brent crude futures settled up $2.40, or 2.8% to $85.43 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up $2.35, or 3.01%, to $80.55. U.S. crude oil stocks plunged by nearly 13 million barrels, the most since 2019, in the week ended Nov. 25, according to the Energy Information Administration.

  • Heating costs are rising fast in the northeast US as winter looms

    Senators across the New England region of the US called on the Biden administration this week to prevent potential energy disruptions this winter.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Diamondback, Chevron

    Apart from Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Transocean (RIG) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • ‘Unconscionable’: California oil companies facing new tax are no-shows at gas price hearing

    The companies that declined to speak at Tuesday’s Energy Commission meeting produce 96% of California’s gasoline.

  • Gas Prices in 2022: All the Changes That Impacted Americans’ Finances This Year

    In the first week of May 2020, gas prices fell below $1.80, nearly the lowest in history when adjusted for inflation. By the second week of June 2022, they peaked above $5 -- a record high. Holiday...

  • OPEC+ Changes Its Dec. 4 Meeting Into Online Gathering

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ will hold its Dec. 4 meeting online, a change of plan for a gathering that had been scheduled to be conducted in person in Vienna, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 M

  • New Mexicans demand stronger methane rules on oil and gas amid UN COP27 climate summit

    The Environmental Protection Agency announced during the COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt it was proposing methane rules on oil and gas.

  • Roth IRA vs. Traditional IRA: Key Differences

    The differences between Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs lie in the timing of their tax breaks, eligibility standards, and the access they offer.

  • FTX’s Collapse Was a Crime, Not an Accident

    Sam Bankman-Fried is a con man and fraudster of historic proportions. But you might not learn that from the New York Times.

  • Will Salesforce Earnings Generate a Rally?

    Customer relationship management firm Salesforce is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell Wednesday. Will shareholders get some help or be disappointed? Trading volume has been a little more active the past three months, which is typically is a good sign, but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line remains depressed.

  • Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) This Year?

    Here is how Silica Holdings (SLCA) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Indonesia's monetary policy will be front-loaded - central bank

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo emphasised on Wednesday the need to adjust interest rates early to control inflation, which is near its highest rate in seven years. But availability of energy subsidies next year would let Bank Indonesia (BI) moderate rises in interest rates, Warjiyo said. "Interest rate policy will be front-loaded, pre-emptive and forward looking while being done in a measured way to reduce inflation expectations, which currently remain high," he said at an annual gathering of bankers, government officials and the central bank.

  • I'm Losing My Appetite for Darden Restaurants Shares

    Darden Restaurants are a popular group of restaurant chains (Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse among others) that I have dined at but today I want to review the charts and indicators and not the menus. In this daily bar chart of DRI, below, we can see that prices made a bottom in the May/June/July timeframe. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved higher the past year which is bullish.

  • 5 Preferred Stocks That Offer Safety and High Yields

    Many preferred issues yield 6% or more and offer investors good dividend security since they are a senior form of equity.

  • DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to control ballooning costs

    (Reuters) -DoorDash Inc said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce, as the food-delivery company looks to keep a lid on costs to cope with a slowdown in demand.DoorDash, went on a hiring spree to cater to a flood of orders from people stuck at home during the height of the pandemic, but a sudden drop in demand from inflation-wary customers has left the company grappling with ballooning costs. "Given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses - if left unabated - would continue to outgrow our revenue." DoorDash, which has delivery partnerships with Walgreens Boots Alliance and Shake Shack, has about 20,000 employees.