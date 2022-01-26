U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

S&P Global Declares First Quarter Dividend

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend of $0.77 is payable on March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022. The annualized dividend rate is $3.08 per share.

As part of the merger with IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) the Corporation agreed not to raise its dividend until closing. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter and following closing, the Board will revisit the dividend policy for the combined Company.

About S&P Global:
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Contacts:

News Media:
Christopher Krantz
Senior Director, Communications
+44 (0) 20 7176 0060 (office)
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321
chip.merritt@spglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-declares-first-quarter-dividend-301468819.html

SOURCE S&P Global

