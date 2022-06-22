U.S. markets closed

S&P Global Declares Third Quarter Dividend

·1 min read
  SPGI

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend of $0.85 is payable on September 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2022. The annualized dividend rate is $3.32 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 49 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel:  + 1 347 640 1521

Media:
Christopher Krantz
Tel:  +44 7976 632 638
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-declares-third-quarter-dividend-301573582.html

SOURCE S&P Global

