S&P Global Outlines Key Trends That Will Drive The ESG Agenda In 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global has identified several key, interlinked trends that will drive the ESG agenda in 2022, in a report released today.

The report draws on the knowledge of senior ESG experts across all S&P Global divisions.

Following the unprecedented market and policy momentum behind ESG in 2021, investors, corporate boards, and government leaders have raised expectations for progress on climate pledges in 2022.

"Alongside climate, biodiversity and other environmental concerns, social issues like diversity, equity and inclusion and worker wellbeing appear poised to remain in the spotlight, particularly as they are increasingly woven into broader ESG discussions," said Richard Mattison, President, S&P Global Sustainable1 and a lead author of the report "S&P Global: Key trends that will drive the ESG agenda in 2022."

Rising demands for action will likely increase pressure for more accountability, greater regulatory scrutiny, and credible disclosure backed by better data.

"Critically, these trends exhibit overlaps and interactions that will have a direct influence on the prospects for meaningful progress on ESG issues in 2022," said Bernard de Longevialle, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, S&P Global Ratings, and a lead author of the report.

The E, S, and G trends identified below should not be considered in isolation but rather in relation to each other:

  • Pressure will grow on corporate boards and government leaders to enhance their ESG skills.

  • New regulations and reporting standards will demand more credible corporate disclosures.

  • Governments and companies will face the challenge of turning net zero emissions pledges into near-term action.

  • Climate transition strategies will increasingly embrace social issues.

  • Climate stress testing will gain prominence in the financial services industry.

  • Assessing natural capital and biodiversity risks will continue to rise in importance.

  • Social issues in supply chains will command more attention.

  • The debate over divestment versus engagement will heat up.

  • The integrity of the growing sustainable debt market will be tested.

For a detailed discussion about each key trend, please see the full report published today on S&P Global.com.

Co-authors of the report are Bruno Bastit, Lindsey Hall, Lai Ly, Paul Munday, and Bruce Thomson.

About S&P Global:
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data, and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth, and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About S&P Global Sustainable1:
S&P Global Sustainable1 is the central source for sustainability intelligence from S&P Global. Sustainable1 matches customers with the ESG products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global's divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments an unmatched level of clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the transition to a sustainable future. Our data and well-informed point of view on critical topics like energy transition, climate resilience, positive impact and sustainable finance allow us to go deep on the details that define the big picture so customers can make decisions with conviction.

This report does not constitute a rating action.

Press Office Contacts:

London:

+44 20 7176 3605

Paris:

+33 1 44 20 6740

Frankfurt:

+49 69 33 999 182

Milan:

+39 02 72 111 245

Moscow:

+7 495 783 4009


Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-outlines-key-trends-that-will-drive-the-esg-agenda-in-2022-301472048.html

SOURCE S&P Global Ratings

