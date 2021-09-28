U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,790.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.50
    -10.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.90
    +5.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.07
    +0.62 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1696
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2100
    +0.2320 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,484.34
    -1,594.69 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.73
    -48.79 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,139.65
    -100.41 (-0.33%)
     

S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Announces Finalists for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Some 196 finalists to be recognized at the annual event

- Winners to be announced December 9th at a black-tie gala in New York City -

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 29 countries are named as finalists for the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2021 Finalists were announced today by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

S&amp;P Global Platts logo
S&P Global Platts logo

Often described as "'the Oscars of the energy industry", the Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual achievements in innovation, leadership, and company performance in 22 categories that span the entire energy complex.

Jenny Salinas, Vice President, Marketing, S&P Global Platts, said: "This year's complement of 196 finalists truly indicates the outstanding innovation and supreme leadership occurring in so many sectors across our industries. Companies are tackling critical issues such as emissions control, digitization, investment to improve the quality of life, and so much more. We are proud to honor these individuals and companies on their achievements."

The Global Energy Awards' independent panel of esteemed judges will select winners for each award category from the corresponding group of finalists. The "Energy Company of the Year" will be chosen from the entire list of finalists.

The "Climate Leader Award-Power" is unique as its finalists and winner are identified by S&P Global Sustainable1, based on the S&P Global Trucost annual research engagement with global power companies included in the S&P Global LargeMidCap index.

The winners will be announced at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie gala on December 9th in New York City. This year, the event will be held in-person at Cipriani Wall Street and will follow all Covid-19-related guidelines and as well, there will be a virtual attendance option.

To view the complete list of Award categories and finalists, as well as more information on the Awards and upcoming ceremony, visit the website: www.globalenergyawards.com

Staples will serve as Award Presenting Sponsor of this year's S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. Sponsorship opportunities are available through Robert.botelho@spglobal.com at +1 720-264-6618.

Media Contact:
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-global-energy-awards-announces-finalists-for-2021-301386208.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

Recommended Stories

  • Those who invested in People Infrastructure (ASX:PPE) three years ago are up 95%

    It hasn't been the best quarter for People Infrastructure Ltd ( ASX:PPE ) shareholders, since the share price has...

  • McDonald’s and 5 Other Stocks That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    McDonald’s Lockheed Martin and ConocoPhillips were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases in the past week. Fast-food restaurant company McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.38 a share, up 7% from $1.29. The stock, which yields 2.1%, has returned about 16% this year, dividends included, as of Sept. 23, versus around 20% for the S&P 500.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • China Eyes Coal, Gas Imports to Calm Power Crunch: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power shortage that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignAt least 17 Chinese provinces and regi

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Pressure Support

    The Euro fell during the trading session on Monday to continue to look very threatened again. The market looks held been on trying to get towards the 1.16 level.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • Doctor on Covid: Another variant of concern is anticipated to come in the future

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sources: Dick's Sporting Goods scouting for satellite office in the city

    National sporting goods retailer with a major corporate campus in Coraopolis has hired a local firm for an office search in the city, according to sources, who indicate the Terminal in the Strip District may be a finalist.

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil prices at a nearly 3-year high as natural-gas futures jump 11%

    Prices for both U.S. and global benchmark crude settle Monday at their highest in almost three years, while natural-gas futures rally back to levels not seen since February 2014.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.