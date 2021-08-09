U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.60
    -0.92 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,140.18
    -68.33 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,873.11
    +37.35 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.27
    -3.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.68
    -1.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    -32.30 (-1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.91 (-3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3150
    +0.0250 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2820
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,293.66
    +2,566.37 (+5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.02
    +74.69 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

S&P Global to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 11, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Session will be Webcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Draper, CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 11. Mr. Draper is scheduled to speak from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay
The webcast (video) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for one year, ending on August 10, 2022. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Information About the Transaction and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, S&P Global and IHS Markit have filed and will file relevant materials with the SEC. On January 8, 2021, S&P Global filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended (No. 333-251999), to register the shares of S&P Global common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement, which was declared effective by the SEC on January 22, 2021, includes a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus of S&P Global and IHS Markit. The definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to the shareholders of S&P Global and IHS Markit seeking their approval of their respective transaction-related proposals. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE RELATED JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT S&P GLOBAL, IHS MARKIT AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from S&P Global at its website, or from IHS Markit at its website. Documents filed with the SEC by S&P Global will be available free of charge by accessing S&P Global's website at www.spglobal.com under the heading Investor Relations, or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone to 866-436-8502 (domestic callers) or 212-438-2192 (international callers) or by mail to S&P Global at Investor Relations, S&P Global Inc., 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041, and documents filed with the SEC by IHS Markit will be available free of charge by accessing IHS Markit's website at www.ihsmarkit.com under the heading Investor Relations or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone to 303-790-0600 or by mail to IHS Markit at IHS Markit Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, 15 Inverness Way East, Englewood, CO 80112.

About S&P Global
S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data, and insights on critical economic, market, and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth, and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:
https://investor.spglobal.com/contact-investor-relations/rss-feeds/default.aspx

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321 (office)
chip.merritt@spglobal.com

News Media:
Ola Fadahunsi
Senior Director, Communications
(212) 438-2296 (office)
ola.fadahunsi@spglobal.com

Christopher Krantz
Senior Director, Communications
+44 (0) 20 7176 0060 (office)
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-the-ubs-financial-services-virtual-conference-on-august-11-2021-301351266.html

SOURCE S&P Global

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 866 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • Moderna: The Tesla of Biotechs

    The stock market is often a vehicle for storytelling. That is, sentiment around a particular company can be driven by the narrative associated with it. The most notable example might be Tesla, where its mighty valuation is at odds with its actual real-world performance, promising that may be, and is based more on being the poster boy for the rising electric vehicle industry. While Tesla might be the most prominent “story stock,” it is far from the only company to bear out this theme, with many s

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    It was not long that the world was witnessing Covid-19’s retreat and readying itself for a return to normalcy. That has proved to be presumptuous with the mutant strains and Delta variant, in particular, indicating the coronavirus remains with us for the time being. Which in a macabre sort of way might be good news for the perpetually late Novavax (NVAX). The vaccine maker had already delayed the submission of its EUA (emergency use authorization) filing for its vaccine candidate NVX-Cov2373 fro

  • Morning Brief: Berkshire Hathaway’s buyback

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland to break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details Berkshire Hathaway’s repurchase of its shares after quarterly earnings led to a stockpile in cash and Warren Buffett’s hesitation in seeking acquisitions after overpaying for Precision Castparts.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • 10 Real Estate Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 real estate stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis on the real estate industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Real Estate Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. Real estate and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are among the few stocks […]

  • Bluebird Stock Crashes To 7-Year Low After FDA Pauses Gene Therapy Test

    Bluebird Bio said Monday the FDA paused one of its gene therapy studies due to safety concerns, and BLUE stock collapsed.