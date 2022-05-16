S&P Global Ratings Forms DeFi Group to Build Out Crypto Framework
S&P Global’s ratings division has created a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) strategy group to help build the company’s decentralized market framework for investors.
Chuck Mounts will lead the group as chief DeFi officer, and will work closely with the newly-appointed head of DeFi transformation, Charles Jansen, according to a statement Monday.
The team seeks to build out S&P’s analytics and risk assessment capabilities for both traditional finance and DeFi clients
S&P’s move comes after fellow major credit rating player Moody’s said last year it was looking to hire crypto analysts to come to grips with “the potential wide-reaching impact of decentralized finance on existing ecosystems.”