S&P Global Ratings reviews Elis outlook from “stable” to “positive” on “BB+” long-term rating

S&P Global Ratings reviews Elis outlook from stable to positive
on BB+long-term rating

Saint-Cloud, 24 March 2023 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces that S&P Global revised its outlook from “stable” to “positive” and confirmed its “BB+” long-term rating.

S&P Global Ratings notably stated: “[…] Elis entered 2023 on a stronger footing, thanks to contractual price increases and hedging of energy costs, which should support continued solid revenue growth and an improvement in operating margins.

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

