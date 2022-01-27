U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

S&P Global Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

  • SPGI

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results will be issued on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Chip Merritt, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2022 to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay
The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access: Live and Replay
The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.
- For callers in the U.S.: (888) 603-9623
- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)
- The conference passcode is "S&P Global"

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 8, 2022.
- For callers in the U.S.: (800) 839-1248
- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (203) 369-3356 (long-distance charges will apply)

Presenters' Slides & Remarks
The presenters' slides will be made available for downloading at the conclusion of the call. The final remarks will be available for downloading the following day. Go to http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings for these documents and any additional information provided during the presentation.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS: https://investor.spglobal.com/contact-investor-relations/rss-feeds/default.aspx

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(212) 438-4321
chip.merritt@spglobal.com

For questions regarding call access:
Celeste M. Hughes
Senior Manager, Communications and Shareholder Relations
(212) 438-2192
celeste.hughes@spglobal.com

News Media:
Christopher Krantz
Senior Director, Communications
+44 (0) 20 7176 0060
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-announcement-and-conference-call-for-tuesday-february-8-2022-301469654.html

SOURCE S&P Global

