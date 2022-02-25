U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.96
    +67.26 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,831.33
    +607.50 (+1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,593.68
    +120.10 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.18
    +14.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.47
    -1.34 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.30
    -38.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.64 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0056 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9650
    -0.0040 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,463.09
    +3,272.79 (+9.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.62
    +29.50 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.99
    +270.61 (+3.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

S&P Global warns of rating downgrades after Russia's Ukraine invasion

·1 min read
The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cause a spate of credit rating downgrades S&P Global said on Friday, warning the global economy, and Europe especially, now faced a starkly different picture than expected this year.

"As the situation continues to evolve, we will issue further reports that consider the credit implications and potentially take rating actions on a case-by-case basis," S&P said in a report.

The precise impact of the sanctions on Russia and its banks was currently difficult to estimate it added, as more measures might still be taken.

"The fallout on Russia’s export receipts, budget revenues, and the broader economy could be meaningful," S&P said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rally Cools as U.S. Spares Russian Supplies From Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared most of its gains after President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with major consuming nations to coordinate a collective release from strategic petroleum reserves, while continuing to spare Russian supplies from sanctions. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bide

  • Stock Market Tumbles, Rebounds As Russia Invades Ukraine: Weekly Review

    The stock market fell back into a correction ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but rebounded on the attack and Western sanctions.

  • Central Florida deputies arrest 15-year-old after fight turned deadly

    Central Florida deputies concluded a 20-day investigation in the shooting death of one 19-year-old man by arresting a 15-year-old teen. On Thursday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest. The teen was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, but the Orlando Sentinel is not naming the teen because he was not charged as an adult. Officials said they spent over 400 hours ...

  • Treasury yields slip from early highs despite PCE inflation data

    U.S. Treasury yields slipped from earlier highs on Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose more than expected in January, but the reaction was muted as uncertainty reigned due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 0.6% last month, one-tenth of a percent higher than December, while over the 12 months to January the PCE index rose 6.1%, the largest rise since February 1982. The so-called core PCE price index shot up 5.2% year-on-year in January, up from 4.9% in the 12 months through December.

  • SEC probes Elon Musk, brother Kimbal over Tesla share sales - WSJ

    According to the report, the investigation began last year after Kimbal sold shares of the electric carmaker valued at $108 million, a day before Musk polled Twitter users asking whether he should offload 10% of his stake in Tesla. Kimbal Musk did not know about the Twitter poll ahead of it, Elon Musk told the Financial Times in an email, adding that his lawyers were "aware" of the poll.

  • Zscaler Reports and the Stock Goes South: Here's My Plan

    Sarge-fave Zscaler was one of those names. After the closing bell, Zscaler released the firm's fiscal second quarter financial results. For the three month period ending January 31st, Zscaler posted adjusted EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $255.56M.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • UBS Triggers Margin Calls as Russia Bond Values Cut to Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG triggered margin calls on some wealth management clients that use Russian bonds as collateral for their portfolios after marking down the value of debt issued by the country and its corporations. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise After Russia Agrees to Talks With Ukraine

    U.S. stocks gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Which Is a Better Buy: Coca-Cola or Altria?

    These defensive blue-chip stocks keep chugging along, but one is the better investment going forward.

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Coinbase stock pops on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Coinbase stock is performing after the company reported fourth quarter earnings.

  • Foot Locker Plummets as Shrinking Nike Business Hits Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Foot Locker Inc. shares fell the most in 13 years on Friday after the retailer gave a disappointing outlook as Nike Inc., its largest supplier, cuts back on business.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Accuses Russia of Targeting Civilians: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Ma

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • 4 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electrification of transport is an unstoppable trend. President Joe Biden wants to make 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Top automakers have also announced intentions to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales in sync with this target.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.