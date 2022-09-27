U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,635.77
    -19.27 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,059.03
    -201.78 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,782.96
    -19.96 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,650.75
    -5.13 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    +2.19 (+2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.30
    +4.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    -0.08 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9587
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9840
    +0.1060 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0691
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8590
    +0.1790 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,998.24
    -176.04 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.07
    -23.07 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

P-A Industrial Services is Now Serving the Sioux Falls, South Dakota Area

·2 min read

NEW HOPE, Minn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P-A Industrial Services (PAIS), a Donaldson company that offers preventative maintenance/filter change services, parts, and equipment for dust/mist/fume collection systems, industrial fans, air compressors, and nitrogen/oxygen generators, is pleased to expand its operations to the Sioux Falls area. This includes the regions of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa.

With over 100 years of combined industry experience, the company strives to help make its clients' plants safer and more productive workplaces. As part of the Donaldson family, the global leader in industrial filtration solutions, PAIS is pleased to expand its scope of expertise and technology.

PAIS can service, repair, design, and install various types of dust/mist/fume collection and compressed air systems from numerous global brands, such as Donaldson, Atlas Copco, and more. This includes everything from installing compressed air piping and new equipment to providing on-site baghouse filter changes and dust/mist/fume collector replacement parts such as diaphragm valves and fans.

Regarding the company's Preventative Maintenance & Remote Monitoring Program, PAIS offers a total system approach and broad product expertise that enables its team to optimize all equipment components in a system. When remotely monitoring, the company utilizes Donaldson's proprietary iCue connected technology to provide operational insights directly to end users.

PAIS staff consists of thoroughly trained and factory-authorized field technicians to perform service, data collection, and trending of all key points. This includes fan performance, compressed air quality, filter condition, filter pressure differential, air velocity, airflow (CFM), and maintaining detailed documentation for record keeping and historical trending.

The key benefits of investing in the PAIS Preventative Maintenance & Remote Monitoring Program include helping to prevent equipment downtime, ensuring clean air for the working environment, assisting in managing air emissions, supporting OSHA/EPA/MPCA regulatory compliance, and receiving recommendations for system efficiency that support lower operating costs and higher productivity.

PAIS General Manager Patrick Becker notes, "More and more companies are addressing inefficiencies head-on and striving to work smarter, not harder. PAIS is here to help. We look forward to serving you!"

About: P-A Industrial Services is a one-stop shop for services, parts, and equipment for various industrial applications. As a Donaldson company, PAIS can provide its clients with innovative technology to help their businesses operate at peak efficiency.

Contact: To learn more about PAIS, visit https://www.paindustrialservices.com/ or contact Patrick Becker at pbecker@pa-is.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/p-a-industrial-services-is-now-serving-the-sioux-falls-south-dakota-area-301634636.html

SOURCE P-A Industrial Services

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    The Nasdaq is rebounding Tuesday after last week's steep sell-off, and hydrogen fuel-cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is joining in the fun, up 4.8% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Plug is partly coming along for the ride along with the rest of the tech-heavy Nasdaq, but it's also benefiting from some news unique to the hydrogen industry -- and to Plug itself. The reasons for Plug's gains today are a bit convoluted, so let's take them step by step.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • Germany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany suspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was damaged by an act of sabotage, in what would amount to a major escalation in the standoff between Russia and Europe.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market:

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the recent climate change developments, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In recent times, there has been a shift in focus […]

  • Hurricane Ian forms, continues track towards Florida

    Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday.

  • Solar Panels Don’t Power Your Home and Other Insights From an Energy CEO

    Generac is the leader in home standby power generation. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld wants to turn his company into a provider of smart home energy systems.

  • Hertz, BP Partner on Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations

    Deal to develop a network of charging stations across North America comes as the car-rental company says it has tens of thousands of electric vehicles in its fleet.

  • Hurricane Ian Set to Be Among Costliest Storms in US History

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian is poised to become one of the costliest storms in US history, leaving a destructive trail of floods and power failures in Cuba and threatening to slam Florida’s western coastline next with 125-mile-per-hour winds.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Microinverter Demand Surges in the Netherlands

    Enphase (ENPH) announces increased demand for the IQ7 family of microinverters in the Netherlands.

  • Europe Is Ready for a Winter Without Russian Gas, BNEF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s frenzied buying of liquefied natural gas means it’s likely to have enough of the power-generation fuel this winter to offset supplies from Russia, according to BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall

  • Hurricane Ian weakens slightly. 'Life-threatening' storm surge likely for Florida's West Coast

    See where Hurricane Ian is, where it's headed and how it may affect Gainesville.

  • LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian moves into Gulf as track shifts east into Central Florida

    Ian strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday as its track moved east into Central Florida.

  • Hurricane Ian: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Florida

    Florida is in the potential path of Hurricane Ian. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.

  • Hurricane Ian Strikes Cuba as Destructive Path Pushes to Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba, triggering floods and power outages, as it pushes toward Florida’s coastline with the threat of becoming one of the costliest US storms.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Sla

  • Fire Breaks Out At Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Within A Week Of PG&E California Incident

    A fire broke out at Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Berlin's recycling plant in the early hours of the morning. Tesla's fire brigade at Gigafactory Berlin called the local fire department of the municipality of Grünheide, MOZ.de reports. A local newspaper and a large pile of cardboard and wood caught on fire at the recycling facility located at the factory. Eight hundred cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood reportedly caught on fire, causing significant flames at the factory. It repo

  • Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed pipeline of coal mine projects in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of the fuel, are threatening to lock in decades of new carbon emissions and challenge the country’s promises of bolder climate action.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst

  • Duke Energy: Federal incentives boost battery storage, wind power in carbon plan and cut gas plant (UPDATED)

    Duke Energy Corp. estimates the Inflation Reduction Act’s renewable energy incentives would eliminate a 1,218-megawatt natural gas plant in its carbon plan and significantly increase the use of standalone battery storage.

  • Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization

    Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline.

  • Winter Gas Prices: The Cold Weather Mix Will Save You Cash at the Pump Starting In September

    As summer turns to fall, a new season can bring new reasons to spend money. Higher heating bills, warmer clothing and upcoming holiday spending are all by-product expenses of the cooler weather...

  • Hurricane Ian: Lee County under hurricane warning as Ian continues to strengthen

    Here is the latest news and information for Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers Beach and more.