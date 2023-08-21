S&P Joins Moody’s in Cutting US Banks Amid ‘Tough’ Environment

(Bloomberg) -- Two weeks after Moody’s Investors Service rattled financial stocks by cutting the ratings for a slew of US banks, S&P Global Ratings is downgrading and dimming its outlook for several more — citing a similar mix of pressures making life “tough” for lenders.

S&P lowered grades one notch for KeyCorp, Comerica Inc., Valley National Bancorp, UMB Financial Corp. and Associated Banc-Corp, it said Monday in a statement, noting the impact of higher interest rates and deposit moves across the industry.

S&P also lowered its outlook for River City Bank and S&T Bank to negative and said its view of Zions Bancorp remains negative after the review.

Many depositors have “shifted their funds into higher-interest-bearing accounts, increasing banks’ funding costs,” S&P wrote in a note summarizing the moves. “The decline in deposits has squeezed liquidity for many banks while the value of their securities — which make up a large part of their liquidity — has fallen.”

Moody’s lowered credit ratings for 10 US banks earlier this month and warned it may downgrade others as part of a sweeping look at mounting pressures on the industry.

The KBW Bank Index of major US banks has since slumped almost 7% — heading for its worst monthly performance since the collapse of three regional banks in March sparked a broad selloff.

