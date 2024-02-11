P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for P.A.M. Transportation Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$29m ÷ (US$760m - US$137m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, P.A.M. Transportation Services has an ROCE of 4.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 8.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for P.A.M. Transportation Services

roce

In the above chart we have measured P.A.M. Transportation Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for P.A.M. Transportation Services.

What Does the ROCE Trend For P.A.M. Transportation Services Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at P.A.M. Transportation Services doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 4.7%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about P.A.M. Transportation Services because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 54% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing P.A.M. Transportation Services that you might find interesting.

While P.A.M. Transportation Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.