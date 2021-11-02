U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

A.P. Moller - Maersk Orders Two Boeing 777 Freighters

- Global logistics and shipping company places first order for 777 Freighter

- 777 Freighters to be operated by Maersk's air freight operator Star Air

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) today announced the global provider of end-to-end container logistics has placed an order for two 777 Freighters. The freighters will be operated by Star Air, Maersk's in-house aircraft operator and is the company's first 777 order. Star Air currently operates an all-Boeing 767 Freighter fleet.

"As a global integrator of container logistics, Maersk is improving the ability to provide one-stop shop and end-to-end logistics capabilities to our customers. This year, we have strengthened our integrated logistics offering through e-commerce logistics acquisitions, tech investments, expanding our warehouse footprint and as a natural next step, we are now ramping up our air freight capacity, creating a broader network to cater even better for the needs of customers," said Vincent Clerc, executive vice president and CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter. The airplane offers 17 percent better fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions compared to legacy airplanes. With a range of 9,200 kilometers, the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum revenue payload of 102,000 kilograms, allowing Star Air to make fewer stops and reduce landing fees on long-haul routes.

"We are delighted to welcome Maersk's Star Air to the Boeing family of 777 operators and look forward to many years of continued partnership as it grows its air cargo division," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The market leading efficiency and incredible range of the 777 Freighter will provide Maersk flexibility to profitably operate the airplane across its large air freight network."

The 777 Freighter is Boeing's top-selling freighter of all time. Customers from around the world have ordered more than 300 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005. As the air cargo market continues to strengthen throughout the world, freight carriers turn to Boeing for its complete family of new and converted freighters. Boeing airplanes provide more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity.

Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact
Keelan Morris
Boeing Communications (London)
Mobile + 44(0)208 235 5664
keelan.j.morris@boeing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ap-moller---maersk-orders-two-boeing-777-freighters-301413768.html

SOURCE Boeing

