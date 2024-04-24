S&P, Nasdaq futures advance on tech boost, earnings cheer

FILE PHOTO: Wall Street ends slightly lower, capping blockbuster year·Reuters
Reuters
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) - S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures gained on Wednesday on a growth stocks boost as investors lauded upbeat earnings from megacap Tesla and awaited economic data due later this week for clues on the U.S. central bank's interest-rate trajectory.

Tesla led gains across megacap stocks with a 9.9% jump in premarket trading after the electric-vehicle maker said it would introduce new, affordable models.

Other EV stocks also rose, with Lucid Group, Nikola and U.S.-listed shares of Nio up between 1.2% and 3.7%.

Shares of other growth stocks also advanced, with Amazon.com, Microsoft and Nvidia up between 0.3% and 1.6%.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms and Snap gained 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively, after the U.S. Senate passed a bill late on Tuesday that would ban TikTok in the United States if its owner, the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, failed to divest the popular short video app.

Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet are scheduled to report their quarterly results later this week.

Planemaker Boeing, defense conglomerate General Dynamics and drugmaker Biogen are among others slated to report quarterly earnings before the bell.

U.S. equities seem to have recovered from last week's slump, when markets were roiled by the tensions in the Middle East and re-evaluated their rate-cut expectations from the Federal Reserve.

As the corporate earnings season gathers steam, adjusted blended earnings are estimated to grow by 6% for the quarter on a year-on-year basis, according to LSEG data.

"The large volume of company results this week gives investors a lot more to focus on than purely macro events, which is leading to the extra levels of market vitality," Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

Traders await the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index reading for March, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday, as market participants try to ascertain if the central bank will cut interest rates this year.

Money markets are now pricing in around 41 basis points of cuts this year, down from about 150 bps seen at the beginning of the year, according to LSEG data.

On the docket for the day is the durable goods data for March, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 83.5 points, or 0.47%.

Among other stocks, Visa added 2.8% in premarket trading after the payments processing giant's second-quarter results sailed past Wall Street estimates, as consumers shrugged off worries of a slowing economy.

Texas Instruments climbed 7.3% after the chipmaker forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, signaling an uptick in demand for its analog semiconductors.

Mirroring the gains, chip stocks such as Arm Holdings, Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices also rose between 1.4% and 3.6%.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Really Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Here's the Good and Bad News.

    The market may be shaky right now, but there's still reason to be optimistic.

  • 50% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Portfolio Is in These 3 Companies -- and They're Not Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

    Bill Ackman is much more of a value investor than many of his peers, and his portfolio reflects that.

  • 1 Spectacular Growth Stock Down 56% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    A focus on profitable expansion is paying off.

  • 2 Falling AI Stocks That Can Soar by Over 40%, According to Wall Street

    What will it take for investors to get bullish on these struggling artificial intelligence stocks again?

  • Edmunds: What you need to know about wrapping your car

    The most popular colors for new cars in North America are white, black, gray and silver, according to automotive paint supplier BASF. In the past, you would have been limited to an expensive paint job. Edmunds ′ car experts answer the top questions related to car wraps. WHAT’S A VINYL WRAP?

  • US sets plan for 12 offshore wind auctions over five years

    The schedule will help companies, states and others plan for projects that require massive amounts of investment and infrastructure, the Interior Department said in a statement. "Our offshore wind leasing schedule will provide predictability to help developers and communities plan ahead and will provide the confidence needed to continue building on the tremendous offshore wind supply chain and manufacturing investments that we've already seen," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. The administration is determined to support the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry at a time when projects have been plagued by rising costs tied to inflation, interest rates and supply chain constraints.

  • 2 Stocks in Growing Industries to Buy in 2024

    These companies are benefiting from the tailwind of rapidly expanding markets.

  • Morning Bid: Tesla catches break, Meta next; TikTok countdown

    Ailing Tesla shares caught a rare 10% break overnight despite the electric auto giant's quarterly revenue miss, underscoring a better market mood as Meta steps up to the earnings dock later and U.S. business activity cools in April. Deep in a global price war and hit by waning worldwide demand for electric vehicles, Tesla said its quarterly revenue fell for the first time since 2020 and by more than Wall St analysts had forecast.

  • Google-Backed AI Firm Is Hong Kong’s Latest Stock Debut Flop

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobvoi Inc., a Chinese artificial intelligence developer backed by Alphabet Inc.’s Google, finished its first day of trading lower in Hong Kong, marking the third stock debut to flop in the city this week.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Speeds Cheaper EV Plans, Calming Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’s Fam

  • Analysis-NYCB faces tough choices on CRE loans, balance sheet diversification

    New York Community Bancorp will have to lure buyers for its commercial real estate (CRE) loans with steep discounts and diversify its revenue as it races to shore up its finances. The bank's new management has promised to unveil a turnaround plan this month after losses on CRE loans, NYCB's core business, sparked a rout that wiped nearly $6 billion off its market value and sparked ratings downgrades. A $1 billion investment led by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital has shored up the bank for the short-term, but it still needs to bolster its capital and shrink its exposure to the CRE sector, which has been hammered by higher interest rates.