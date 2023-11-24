P&O Cruises owner accused of plan to fire and rehire 900 UK workers

P&O Cruises

The owner of P&O Cruises has been accused of threatening to fire and rehire more than 900 UK staff unless they accept changes to their employment contracts.

Union officials have alleged Carnival UK is considering the measure as part of a consultation into salaries and flexible working arrangements.

However, the company said it is “categorically not making any redundancies” and “will not dismiss and re-engage staff”.

It rejected claims from Nautilus International, which said the cruise giant will place 919 employees at risk of “dismissal and re-engagement” if an agreement is not reached.

Union officials have alleged Carnival UK notified authorities in Britain and Bermuda earlier this month of its intention to implement changes across 10 vessels, primarily under the P&O Cruises and Cunard brands.

Last year, P&O Ferries – an entirely separate company owned by Dubai-based DP World – sacked 800 workers via a video message.

Carnival UK has insisted the company is 'categorically not making any redundancies' - Maritime Photographic/Alamy Stock Photo

Nautilus International said Carnival’s proposals, if true, could lead to some staff losing up to 20pc of their annual take-home pay.

Senior national organiser Garry Elliot said: “We continue to urge Carnival UK to withdraw their threat of fire and rehire and engage in meaningful negotiations.

“We also call on the UK government to learn the lessons from P&O Ferries and outlaw the coercive practice of fire and rehire.

“Employers cannot be allowed to treat their employees with contempt and force through fundamental changes to terms and conditions by playing with their employees’ livelihoods.”

A Carnival UK spokesman said: “We are categorically not making any redundancies and we will not dismiss and re-engage staff.

“In fact, we have significantly increased our headcount across our fleet.

“This is an annual pay review process with our maritime officers onboard our ships which will ensure alignment. This will empower our staff, deliver the right teams across our fleet and attract and retain talent to work on our ships.”

