U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,803.54
    +365.43 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

P. Peter Pascali Updates Early Warning Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PYR
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

MONTRÉAL, April 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (“PyroGenesis”), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, has filed today an updated early warning report with respect to his shareholdings in PyroGenesis in connection with his proposed disposition (the “Proposed Disposition”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange of up to 750,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (“Common Shares”) held by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust (the “Trust”) under an automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) and a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) filed by Mr. Pascali and available under the SEDAR profile of PyroGenesis at www.sedar.com.

The Common Shares to be sold under the Proposed Disposition would be sold for the purposes of allowing for Mr. Pascali to make tax payments and reducing debt. The ASDP will allow for an orderly disposition of a small portion of the Common Shares held or controlled by Mr. Pascali at prevailing market prices during the period from April 18, 2022 to May 6, 2022.

Sales under the ASDP will be effected by an independent securities broker in accordance with general trading parameters set out in the ASDP, and Mr. Pascali is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over how dispositions will occur under the ASDP. Dispositions pursuant to the ASDP will be reported by Mr. Pascali on SEDI in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

On April 8, 2022, a total of 170,125,795 Common Shares were issued and outstanding. As of April 8, 2022, prior to any sales under the Proposed Disposition, Mr. Pascali (i) beneficially owns and controls 63,742,941 Common Shares (representing 37.47% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (ii) controls 7,251,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by 8339856 Canada Inc. (the “Holdco”) (representing 4.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (iii) controls 6,750,557 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Trust (representing 3.97% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), and (iv) controls 2,000,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by The 2% Solution Foundation (the “Foundation”). This represents, in aggregate (the “Total Ownership”), 79,744,498 Common Shares, or 46.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition, 750,000 Common Shares, representing 0.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, will be sold by the Trust, resulting in a Total Ownership of 78,994,498 Common Shares (representing 46.43% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

In addition, Mr. Pascali beneficially owns and controls options issued under PyroGenesis’ option plan to acquire 5,920,000 Common Shares (of which 5,270,000 are currently vested (the “Vested Options”) and, 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2022 and 325,000 will vest on July 16, 2023 (the unvested options, collectively, the “Unvested Options”).

Assuming the exercise of all the Vested Options, an aggregate of 5,270,000 Common Shares would be issued, and the Total Ownership would increase to 85,014,498 Common Shares (or 84,264,498 Common Shares assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition), or 48.47% (or 48.04% assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and after giving effect to the issuance of the 5,270,000 Common Shares issuable under such options). Of such Total Ownership of 85,014,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,012,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.

Assuming the exercise of the Vested Options and the Unvested Options, an aggregate of 5,920,000 Common Shares would be issued, and the Total Ownership would increase to 85,664,498 Common Shares, or 48.66% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and after giving effect to the issuance of the 5,920,000 Common Shares issuable under such options). Of such Total Ownership of 85,664,498 Common Shares, (i) 69,662,941 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Pascali, (ii) 7,251,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Holdco, (iii) 6,750,557 Common Shares (or 6,000,557 Common Shares assuming the completion of the Proposed Disposition) would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Trust, and (iv) 2,000,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Pascali and beneficially owned by the Foundation.

The Trust, the Holdco and the Foundation may be considered to be joint actors with Mr. Pascali. Mr. Pascali is a (i) trustee, executive officer and beneficiary of the Trust, (ii) director, executive officer and the sole shareholder of the Holdco, and (iii) director of the Foundation.

Mr. Pascali and any joint actor may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of ownership or control or direction over some or all of the securities of PyroGenesis depending on a number of factors.

For further information, including regarding the early warning report, including a copy of same (which is available under PyroGenesis’ SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), please contact:

P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis, at 514-937-0002. The address of the head office of PyroGenesis is 1744 William Street, Suite 200, Montreal, Quebec, H3J 1R4.


Recommended Stories

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • 4 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That are Passive Income Machines

    If you're looking for safe stocks amid higher market volatility, you've come to the right place.

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    Few stocks have performed as well as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the past decade. With fervent investor optimism and rapid top-line growth, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer now has a market cap north of $1 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. As investors try to find the next wave of potential market-beating stocks, it can be helpful to look back at the recipe for a stock like Tesla, or any of the technology giants, to reach such high market values.

  • AT&T Boss Sees Room to Raise Prices, Cut Costs After Media Exit

    With the handoff of Warner Bros. and HBO, the company returns to focusing on core wireless and broadband services.

  • Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says

    There are early signs of a cooldown in some of the hottest corners of the U.S. housing market, Redfin said in a report on Friday, a fresh indication that high house prices and rising mortgage rates are cutting into homebuyer demand. Among those early tells, according to Redfin: Google searches for "homes for sale" dropped by double digits in Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the second week of March from a year earlier; tours of homes for sale in California were down 21% as of March 31 from the first week of 2022, data from ShowingTime shows; Redfin agents in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle reported a drop in requests for homebuying help at the start of this year compared with last year, even as requests nationwide surged; and agents in California say they are seeing fewer offers on each home than previously.

  • Inflation Could Cause Headaches for This Dividend King

    Tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has been one of the most durable companies in America. The Dividend King has increased its dividend payouts for 52 straight years, and the addictive properties of tobacco have empowered companies like Altria to slowly and steadily raise cigarette prices to make up for a smoking rate that has declined in the U.S. since the 1960s. While Altria's business can prove durable despite that challenge, investors should be at least concerned about how inflation might affect the company.

  • Best Energy Stocks To Buy Now

    Strong energy markets push energy-related stocks to new highs.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged This Week -- and Could Fall Further

    Investors who thought Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock had bottomed out in March were apparently too optimistic. Interestingly enough, at least one analyst expects Rivian stock to more than double from its current price, but investors are finding it hard to maintain faith in the electric truck start-up.

  • 3 Safe Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market

    What's the stock market going to do next? Here's why they picked AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): Shares of pharma giant AbbVie have risen by nearly 30% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 has dropped by 6%.

  • 300 Billion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock

    The maker of computer graphics processors could achieve major growth thanks to its wins in the automotive market.