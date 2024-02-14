The P&Q Interview: Jamie Prenkert, Dean Of Minnesota Carlson

Jamie Prenkert, dean of the Carlson School of Management, at the Minnesota State Fair last summer. Carlson School photos

About six and a half years ago, Poets&Quants profiled Jamie Prenkert for our annual 40-under-40 undergraduate business professors list, asking him to use one word to describe his first time teaching. The business law prof at Indiana’s Kelley School of Business chose “exhila-timidating” — coining a term to reflect the moment’s “potent mix of exhilaration and intimidation.”

“I loved every second of it,” Prenkert said of his first time at the head of a college classroom, “and, at the same time, worried that I wasn’t going to meet the incredibly high standards of my business law colleagues at Kelley, who to a person were multiple award-winning teachers.”

Prenkert needn’t have worried. He was a smash hit at Indiana, not only with students but with his Kelley colleagues as well, winning awards and widespread praise and rising to become executive associate dean for faculty and research. All of which was a prelude to his most “exhila-timidating” adventure yet: winning the deanship last year at another Midwestern public business school. Prenkert took the reins at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management in July, becoming Carlson’s 13th dean.

‘DEANING’ IN NEW SURROUNDINGS

Carlson Dean Jamie Prenkert with Goldy Gopher, the University of Minnesota mascot. Carlson photo

Jamie Prenkert is a Hoosier through and through. He was raised in northern Indiana; so was his wife, Deb. He’s a graduate of Anderson University in the central part of the state, just northeast of Indianapolis, where he earned a bachelor’s in political science. After graduating from Harvard Law School in the late 1990s, Prenkert returned to Indiana, where for the next three years he served as senior trial attorney in the Indianapolis offices of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In 2002, Prenkert moved to academia, becoming an assistant professor of business law at the Kelley School. There, for the next two decades, he would assume new titles and ever-greater roles: associate then full professor, chair of the Department of Business Law and Ethics, faculty fellow, associate dean of academics. In 2017 he was named the Charles M. Hewitt Professor of Business Law; four years later he became executive associate dean of faculty and research, overseeing the research mission of the Kelley School, a role that required serving as chief administrator for around 400 Bloomington-based faculty members in nearly 30 distinct degree programs. In the 2021-2022 academic year, he served as the president of the Academy of Legal Studies in Business.

Early on, Prenkert’s teaching — about which he was so nervous at the start — earned notice and plaudits. Teaching in both undergraduate and graduate programs at Kelley, he won awards in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2014.

So how did Prenkert become the dean of a business school not in Indiana, where he has deep ties and long experience, but Minnesota?

“There are flavors of Midwest, but it’s all Midwestern, right?” Prenkert says with characteristic good humor. “And the two Big Ten universities (Minnesota and Indiana) are similar in many ways, but certainly have their differences. Locationally, it’s quite different in the sense of Bloomington being in a quintessential college town, and here we’re in the midst of — I mean as you can see out my window — a big city.”

So what were his first months as dean like at the Carlson School, which is walking distance from the heart of Minneapolis, a city of nearly half a million?

“It’s been really good and it’s been a lot, which I expected, but expecting and experiencing are always two different things,” Prenkert says. “But it’s been really positive. The things that drew me to the job have been confirmed and some things that I didn’t know, which should have been a draw, have been great. And I feel like I had some insight into what ‘deaning’ would be like from my time in the dean’s office at Kelley — but experiencing it is always a new thing. And so I learn new things every day.

“I was just telling somebody, I have to remind myself that I have conversations now at a level of depth that I could not have had six months ago — sort of like when I first went to law school and I went through a semester and thought, ‘What did I learn?’ And then I went home and had a conversation with somebody about some legal issue: ‘Oh my God, I learned a lot.'”

LAST FALL, CARLSON ENROLLED ITS MOST DIVERSE UNDERGRAD CLASS IN HISTORY

Prenkert says one of the things that piqued his interest about the Carlson School was its widespread commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Prenkert has long experience in DEI not only through his work for the EEOC but also at the Kelley School, where he held affiliated faculty appointments in the Center for Excellence for Women & Technology, Advocates + Allies for Equity; Center for the Study of Law, Society, and Culture; Ostrom Workshop; and African Studies Program. As noted by Minnesota provost Rachel T.A. Croson in the announcement of Prenkert’s hiring as Carlson’s dean, he also convened Kelley’s first diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) committee and “organized a semester-long DEIB professional development series for faculty and staff; created and supervised the position of Kelley Bias Incident Support Ombudsperson; and envisioned, coordinated, and founded the Kinsey-Kelley Center for Gender Equity in Business, a collaboration with IU’s Kinsey Institute.”

Carlson has made recent moves that caught Prenkert’s attention. “In particular, the hiring of a senior diversity officer role and launching a Center for Inclusive Excellence (which my predecessor did in 2022) were important signals to me that a strong foundation is in place,” he tells P&Q, adding that since his arrival, his positive impressions have been reinforced.

“I’m really proud of the many efforts underway, and the people — students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, corporations, and community partners — engaged in them. We’re making progress in a variety of fronts.” Among them:

Enrolling the most diverse undergraduate class in Carlson history in fall 2023: 48.9% female and 28.9% students of color;

Seeing career placement and hiring stats for female and people of color on a positive trend line, with students of color in the full-time MBA Class of 2023 seeing a higher salary than peers ($146K versus $141K);

The launch of pipeline programs “that have record participation and are leading to applications and new student enrollments while exposing many others to the U of M and business majors”; and

The establishment of new partnerships with HBCUs, HSIs, TCUs, fraternal organizations, and community partners.

Carlson Dean Jamie Prenkert at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Carlson photo

DEI PUSHBACK ‘IS CONCERNING. IT’S GROWING. AND I DON’T SEE IT ABATING’

Carlson’s moves in DEI are “consistent with our focus on ensuring we show all people in our community that they matter and that we want to empower them on their path to being their very best selves, we are focused on creating an environment of belonging,” Prenkert says. “Now that we have stood up the Center for Inclusive Excellence, we want it to develop into a hub for information, training, and research to benefit both the Carlson School and our wider community.” School leadership is also working on a new school-wide strategic plan, he adds, and “DEI concepts are a foundational element of that. We remain fully committed to making progress, addressing where we’re falling short, and being accountable and transparent at all times.”

How does he feel about the pushback against DEI from conservative media and politicians — and how does he think that pushback will affect business education writ large in the coming years?

“For the most part, the concerns and critiques that purportedly motivate the pushback against DEI don’t reflect what we’re doing at the Carlson School or what I observe happening at most business schools,” Prenkert says. “Nonetheless, that pushback is concerning. It’s growing. And I don’t see it abating.

“My peers share my commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive schools, equipping graduates with the skills employers find necessary to lead the workforce of tomorrow. I don’t see that commitment changing. It’s imperative that we provide students, and faculty and staff, an environment where they are welcomed, included, and able to thrive. I expect that the writ large commitment will continue to be advanced while complying with laws and policies that may be put in place.”

See the next page for a Q&A with Carlson Dean Jamie Prenkert, edited for length and clarity.

Minnesota Calrson Dean Jamie Prenkert. Courtesy photo

Q&A WITH JAMIE PRENKERT, DEAN OF THE CARLSON SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA

Right before speaking with you the news broke about the upcoming renovation of Carlson’s building. That’s obviously literally a makeover for the school, so that’s got to be pretty exciting.

Jamie Prenkert: It’s really exciting. I am really grateful for the work that happened before I got here to envision it. It got slowed down through the pandemic as that kind of thing certainly would. But to be able to be here for only, at the time we announced, only five months, and to be able to say we’re going to take what is the heart of our flagship building and modernize it, provide far more ways for students and everyone in our community to interact with the building in ways that really match the way we ask students to learn, collaborate, and bring forward what I think is an incredibly special thing that we do here at the Carlson School — is very exciting. And the experiential learning we have, particularly with the graduate enterprises and the undergraduate students work in those too — to bring them forward is great. Right now they’re gems that are hanging back in the building and so they’re going to be brought forward and really be part of the everyday life of the building.

And then what’s super exciting, in addition to all of that, and that’s going to transform the building spaces is that we’re able to announce that Marilyn Carlson Nelson, who is an incredible business leader and business executive in her own right and also the daughter of the namesake of the school, is the lead donor on the project. And so the building will be renamed for her. I think that’s so special in a number of ways: to continue that legacy of that involvement with the Carlson family and the Carlson organization, and to have our business school named for a woman who is a business leader. That naming is the first university building named for a woman philanthropist.

What is the timeline? I know work is getting underway in December. Do you expect it to take a year or so?

That’s right. I’m smiling because I was just in a meeting a few hours ago where we were deep in the weeds of the potential timeline. So yeah, start December of 2024, go through the end of the summer of 2026.

For prospective graduate students, that might comport with their timeline if they’re thinking down the road a couple of years before applying to schools. When you talk about modernization of the building, you’re talking about a lot of things that will help the MBA and online MBA programs, right?

It touches a couple of classrooms and in particular our big auditorium, which has been kept up to date, but in ways that over time it’s hard to sort of seamlessly and fully integrate in a big classroom like that. So that will have a full makeover, not only physically but also technologically, allowing us to make use of that auditorium both as a classroom space and as an event space, to be able to spill out into the atrium that’s next to it. But in addition, when I talk about modernization it is really thinking about how we routinely expect students to collaborate together but then don’t have natural spaces for that to happen. So in addition to adding capacity in terms of collaboration rooms, we are also adding gathering spaces in the building that are far more natural for students to meet in teams — to spend time in the school, to spill out from the classroom and continue their work.

A couple of months ago I was talking to an alum who is on our board of advisors, someone really still quite engaged in the school who started his undergraduate career when we opened this building. And he was reminding me that he didn’t have a cell phone or a laptop at that time. So it’s even that — even things as simple as the building not having a lot of plugs.

We could talk about all sorts of things that have to do with the future of business education, and in many ways a brand new building kind of answers those questions. This is the future, you’re leaping into it.

I think we’re also really focused on making sure that not only are we looking at our physical space, but we’re thinking about how we are offering our programs and adapting the curriculum to keep pace as well. And I’m really proud of what we had done with the undergraduate curriculum that is now in its second year full rollout, but also the Master of Science in Business Analytics has an approved revision of its curriculum. That was deeply informed by consultation with alums, with our corporate partners — and not just going out and having chats, but they went and they did deep surveys with all the stakeholders to ensure that we’re really providing what we know we have the resources to provide: the best of education in that area. We want to make sure that we are directing those resources in the most productive way. And I’m really proud of the work that they did there, too.

So we’re really thinking about ways that we can not just rely on the physical spaces, but making sure the physical spaces match what we’re doing in the curriculum, and in the co-curricular work all over the school.

One of the things about Carlson is that you’ve got such a robust network there in terms of proximity to huge employers of MBAs and other graduates, such as those from the business analytics program. So in terms of curricular overhauls you’ve got a lot of great partners to work with.

We do. It’s one of the things that I knew intellectually coming here would be great. And it’s been confirmed by the ability to be out in that network to interact with the partners and the alums. The alums are incredibly engaged with the school, but the corporate partners in our community really care about the school, too, and they see us as a resource and we see them as an incredible resource to engage with, too. So yeah, we have many ways that that happens from the individual to the broader.

I mentioned that I was having a conversation with a board of advisors member. We have a really great board of advisors, but that also trickles down into a number of engaged advisory boards of programs and centers and disciplines that really can draw in the specialists from all over, both our community and more broadly among our alumni. And we’re always thinking about how we can make sure we engage them at the highest level, but I’m really proud of where we’re starting from in having those thoughts about how do we keep moving forward.

Partners like that can help in not only an advisory capacity, but when there’s a downturn in the job market too. Currently everybody’s feeling that pinch, but when you’ve got good relationships with recruiters, that can help you get through tough times. How do you feel about where the MBA job market is right now?

We’re feeling that softness and pinch in various places the same way everybody else is. But in general, I think the news is positive and I think it is in part because we have this really robust resource right outside our backdoor, but also a broad network through the excellent work of the Carlson Business Career Center and the engagement of our alumni. I think there are some places where that softness shows up a little bit more — in consulting, for example — but there are other places where it’s far more robust — in the healthcare-related industry, which is really strong here and where we have a really good process of allowing students to plug in and get training in. That’s an example of where things are really going well, and I think we have multiple examples of that.

And so we’re seeing some of those broader indicators that I think everyone is seeing, but I think overall the message is that the students may have to work a little harder, people aren’t necessarily beating down the doors in the way they might at the most robust situation, but in the end the students are really having good outcomes.

Are you seeing any softness in the application side? How is your application cycle going so far this year?

The application cycle is, year over year, really positive in almost every program that we run. And that is one of the places that is really encouraging: That’s true in overall numbers, and it’s true in many of our programs where we think it’s really important to maintain a particularly robust domestic presence in our courses — those applications are looking good, too. I think like everybody else, if we’re comparing to 20 years ago, it’s a different story. But year over year it’s looking quite good.

It’s hard to compare even five years ago because the world just changes so rapidly and the world of business education five years ago is almost completely different, to say nothing about the pandemic, just in terms of the innovations and AI. There’s also the advent of mini-MBAs and other non-accredited programs that appeal to people, and it’s a completely different landscape almost from year to year. So I wonder how you feel about looking ahead two, three years: Is it possible to have an idea of where things will be?

I think we have to be ready to be nimble and respond to the market. So we’re really thinking about that and we are trying to look ahead, but I think looking ahead a decade — which we might’ve done, even a decade ago, wrongly — is not possible. But I think we are trying to be carefully innovative in how we think about both where we might enter markets that we’re not at now, where we might innovate within markets that we already are.

One of the things I think is really exciting here is that we have the ability to take our portfolio of programs and really lean into the complementarity of them in ways that allow, I think, some flexibility for students. Students who come into a STEM MBA and really want to lean into business analytics a little more, for example, then we’ve got the business analytics courses; or who come into the MBA and want to take elective courses in our HR programming that is historically incredibly strong — we have something for them, too. And so I think we have opportunities there where we’re trying to make sure we’re creating pathways.

For you personally, what was the first Christmas break like as a dean? Were you able to get any kind of relaxation in, or are you just sort of working through the break?

I have to start out by saying that that week I had Covid, which forced me to slow down, but maybe not in the way that I would have liked! But actually coming off of that, my wife is also from Northern Indiana, so we went home to see both of our families for a little while.

But what was really great for me in the couple of weeks where it sort of formally slowed down was, it opened up space for me to take a step back, do some reflection, do some extended strategic thinking that it’s harder to find that time to do — I was able to be more intentional about that. But when I’m really focused on meeting people, learning as much as I can, taking the meetings that I think are really important in the first six months, that might ultimately not be what I would normally do — that break between semesters was really helpful to me to take that step back, move to the higher level thinking for an extended period of time.

