P&R Dental Strategies Announces Acquisition by The Beekman Group

·4 min read

An affiliate of New York-based private equity firm The Beekman Group has recapitalized P&R Dental Strategies, LLC.

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC (P&R), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence and claim review services to support a variety of dental industry stakeholders, today announced it has been acquired by an affiliate of The Beekman Group (Beekman) investing alongside the P&R management team. The Beekman Group is a New York City-based private equity firm with over $1 Billion of assets under management, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, business services, and consumer sectors. Beekman partnered with the existing P&R management team, who will continue to lead the growth of the business under Beekman's ownership.

Since 1996, P&R has built a reputation as the industry leader that dental organizations turn to for 'gold-standard' outsourced claim review services, big data insights, valuable business intelligence and premier analytics solutions. With best-in-class technology, data resources and analytics, P&R has helped dental organizations optimize operations, manage costs, measure quality of care, enhance provider networks and more. Additionally, P&R's DentalMarketIQ® division has become a trusted growth partner for dental supply distributors, manufacturers and labs and a source of powerful business intelligence solutions for the dental supply market. Beekman's investment will support P&R's accelerated growth in existing and new markets.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with The Beekman Group," said Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R. "Their experience and track record within the dental services and business services sectors were clear differentiators as we evaluated equity partners. We're excited about the avenues for growth this acquisition opens for us and look forward to partnering together to achieve our strategic plans over the near future. Our new ownership will allow for continued development of industry-leading analytics solutions and technologies that can help our clients better understand emerging trends and take advantage of new opportunities in the ever-evolving dental market."

"We were extremely impressed with P&R's unique leadership position in the dental market and look forward to partnering with Paul and the rest of the management team at P&R." Andrew Brown, Managing Director at Beekman, added, "P&R's proprietary databases and unique, high ROI solutions create a compelling value proposition for its customers. We will continue to support P&R's technology innovation initiatives such as DentaQual®, the dental industry's first objective quality assessment platform, its successful Pronto® smart claim selection platform and the enhancement of P&R's informatics products with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology."

TripleTree, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to P&R for this transaction. Terms of the transaction were not announced.

For more information about P&R Dental Strategies and our dental business intelligence solutions, visit www.pandrdental.com

For more information about The Beekman Group, visit www.thebeekmangroup.com

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email insights@PandRDental.com

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC
P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer, fee-for-service claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.
Website: www.pandrdental.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies
Twitter: twitter.com/PandRDental

About The Beekman Group
The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, business services, and consumer sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages $1 billion in assets and has completed over 130 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

Joe Mann
Vice President of Marketing
P&R Dental Strategies, LLC
(609)783-9011
jmann@pandrdental.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pr-dental-strategies-announces-acquisition-by-the-beekman-group-301459221.html

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies

