U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.26
    -16.93 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,336.63
    -159.43 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.83
    -37.37 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.95
    +14.31 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.90
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1537
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,598.73
    -2,040.59 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.02
    -15.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

P&R Dental Strategies to Provide Utilization and DentaQual® Scorecards for North Carolina Dental Society's Dental Insurance Education Program

·4 min read

To assist the North Carolina Dental Society in its innovative Insurance Education Program, participating North Carolina dentists will be able to access and analyze their individual claims-based utilization scorecards and DentaQual quality scorecards from P&R Dental Strategies.

HAMILTON, N.J, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC (P&R), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental payer objectives, today announced its agreement with the North Carolina Dental Society (NCDS) to make P&R's claims-based utilization scorecards and its DentaQual quality scorecards available to NC dentists. The P&R scorecards provide dentists insights into how their utilization behaviors compare with their peers in DentaBase®, P&R's multi-payer dental claims database. DentaBase contains over 4 Billion procedures from over 70 national and regional dental payers, growing at a rate of over 1 million procedures per day. In addition to providing dentists with the P&R scorecards, NCDS will offer dentists the opportunity to enroll in NCDS's innovative new Insurance Education Program.

The NCDS Insurance Education Program, among other things, provides participating dentists in-depth training in best-practice treatment and commercial dental insurance reimbursement procedures. The one-hour program delivers helpful insights into dental insurance companies' claim review guidelines, policies and procedures and also provides the opportunity to earn one hour of Continuing Education (CE) credit.

NC dentists who participate in the NCDS Insurance Education Program will be able to access their P&R Utilization and DentaQual scorecards securely through P&R's DentSource web portal, view their individual scores in each DentaQual measurement category and see detailed explanations of DentaQual's quality measures, metrics, and scoring methodologies. Participating dentists will also be able to track any changes in their DentaQual scores beginning 12 months after completion of the NCDS Insurance Education Program.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies says, "Our focus has always been the promotion of high-quality dental care and encouraging quality improvement through objective, data-based measurements. We're thrilled that the North Carolina Dental Society will be using P&R's Utilization and DentaQual scorecards as foundational elements in its ongoing efforts to educate its members in best-practice dentistry and to improve the quality of oral care in North Carolina. We believe NCDS should be commended for its highly innovative dental insurance education program which could become a model for other dental societies and organizations."

Dr. M. Alec Parker, Executive Director, North Carolina Dental Society says, "P&R's claims-based scorecards are valuable tools for truly objective quality measurement. We believe our Insurance Education Program, powered by P&R, will help further our mission to sustain and improve the spectrum of oral health for the people of North Carolina. Objective, data-driven, quality ratings are a powerful tool to encourage positive practice behaviors and help improve healthcare outcomes."

For more information on the North Carolina Dental Society visit https://www.ncdental.org/. For more information on DentaQual visit https://www.pandrdental.com/dentalquality/.

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email insights@PandRDental.com

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLC
P&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.
Website: https://www.pandrdental.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pandrdentalstrategies
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PandRDental

Joe Mann
Vice President of Marketing
P&R Dental Strategies, LLC
(609)783-9011
jmann@pandrdental.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pr-dental-strategies-to-provide-utilization-and-dentaqual-scorecards-for-north-carolina-dental-societys-dental-insurance-education-program-301398473.html

SOURCE P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Meander in Same Range

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to show a bit of magnetism right around the 1.1550 level.

  • An FDA committee will discuss Moderna boosters. Here's what to expect

    This week marks another potential watershed moment for Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine: A key advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to meet to discuss so-called "booster shots."

  • FDA Scientists Decline to Take Stance on Moderna Covid Booster Shot

    Food and Drug Administration scientists didn’t take an immediate stance on whether to approve Moderna’ s request for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The scientists reviewed clinical trial information Moderna (ticker: MRNA) provided ahead of a hearing Thursday of an FDA advisory panel, including data from a phase 2 clinical trial studying the booster shots’ effectiveness on 171 adults. Moderna said the booster shots combined with the first two jabs of its authorized vaccine produced a stronger immune response than just the two shots.

  • Why Shares of Quanterix Are Climbing This Morning

    Shares of life sciences company Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) are up 14% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT today after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough status to its blood test for a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease. Tau is a protein that stabilizes microtubules in the neurons of the central nervous system. In Alzheimer's disease, tau detaches from the microtubules and tangles.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • FDA working to authorize booster shots of Moderna and J&J vaccines

    With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it's their turn.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

    If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson&Johns

  • Japanese biotech pays Albireo $135M for local liver disease drug rights

    Japanese biotech Jadeite Medicines is paying Boston-based Albireo Pharma Inc. up to $135 million for Japanese rights to Bylvay, the company's recently approved drug for rare liver diseases.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Gain Therapeutics' SEE-Tx™ Platform Shows Increasing Evidence in Treating Diseases Caused by Protein Misfolding

    Image by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Medical and technological advancements are extending our lifespan. Unfortunately, as human life expectancy rises, so does the risk of people developing a degenerative disease such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or diabetes. These diseases are not caused by bacteria or viruses but by genetic mutations which in certain mutations, results in misfolded proteins. Basic biology teaches that proteins are vital because they engage in almost every activity wit

  • Sanofi’s Covid Vaccine Inches Closer to the Market, Analyst Says

    The results of a Phase 2 trial of the vaccine "are positive signals" for the coming Phase 3 trial, wrote SVB Leerink's Geoffrey Porges.

  • Overdose Unknown: How Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Is Working to Solve a Growing Marijuana Overdose Problem

    Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash Many people today remain unaware of the risks an overdose of marijuana carries. In fact, some people don’t believe overdosing on cannabis to be possible. For many, even talking about marijuana overdose conjures up images of disingenuous scare-tactic campaigns from the days of old. But while it’s true that responsible marijuana use is an enjoyable way for many to relax or socialize, overdosing is, in fact, very real. The medical term for it is “acute cannabinoid

  • UPDATE 4-Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

    Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could help change clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home. The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalization and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released earlier this month.

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • Coronavirus: Doctor quotes Yogi Berra to urge everyone to 'let the data sort itself out'

    One doctor quoted legendary baseball philosopher Yogi Berra to urge everyone to slow down in the booster shot debate and other open questions.

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.