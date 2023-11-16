P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) shareholder returns have been splendid, earning 118% in 5 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) stock is up an impressive 108% over the last five years. It's even up 13% in the last week.

Since the stock has added RM45m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, P.A. Resources Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the P.A. Resources Berhad share price is up 3.8% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 34% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 1.3% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, P.A. Resources Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 118%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

P.A. Resources Berhad's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 8.0%. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 17% shareholders have gained each year, over half a decade. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand P.A. Resources Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for P.A. Resources Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

