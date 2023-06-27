P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on P.A. Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM41m ÷ (RM297m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, P.A. Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how P.A. Resources Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that P.A. Resources Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 15% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, P.A. Resources Berhad is employing 173% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, P.A. Resources Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 5.9% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that P.A. Resources Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On P.A. Resources Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that P.A. Resources Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 139% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if P.A. Resources Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

P.A. Resources Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for P.A. Resources Berhad that you might be interested in.

While P.A. Resources Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

