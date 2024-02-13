P.A. Resources Berhad's (KLSE:PA) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

P.A. Resources Berhad's (KLSE:PA) stock is up by a considerable 30% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to P.A. Resources Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for P.A. Resources Berhad is:

8.8% = RM25m ÷ RM282m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of P.A. Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

On the face of it, P.A. Resources Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 5.6% which we definitely can't overlook. Especially when you consider P.A. Resources Berhad's exceptional 47% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that P.A. Resources Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 27% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is P.A. Resources Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is P.A. Resources Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

P.A. Resources Berhad's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 19%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 81% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, P.A. Resources Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that P.A. Resources Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for P.A. Resources Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

